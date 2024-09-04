Cardinals WR Dealing With Minor Injury
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon revealed to reporters that receiver Xavier Weaver would miss Wednesday's practice with an oblique injury.
Arizona battles the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.
The Cardinals will reveal their first official injury report later today, though Weaver also wasn't a participant at Monday's practice.
"Zay [Xavier] Weaver's got a little bit of a nick in his oblique, so he's not going to be out there today, but he should be ramping up here as we get going," Gannon said prior to the Cardinals taking the field earlier this week.
With Arizona missing Zay Jones for the first five games of the season, the Cardinals will need each respective player to help fill the void.
Though starters such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch were unlikely to see their role change, Arizona's backups such as Weaver and Zach Pascal will likely see more snaps while Jones is out.
Weaver - who went undrafted after playing at Colorado this past season - signed with the Cardinals and quickly made noise throughout the stages of training camp and preseason play.
Though he's not the biggest name in the desert, Weaver has managed to impress his coaching staff - earning a spot on the 53 man regular season roster.
“The thing that’s stood out to me, and this is a nice thing to see especially from an undrafted rookie, is he’s kind of unflappable,” Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing told reporters.
“The lights are never too bright, regardless of what he’s asked to do, what the situation is. Whether it’s a practice rep or the fourth quarter in a critical situation, he’s kind of the same guy. Never too high, never too low. The moment’s never too big for him.
“I think that’s really critical, and I think the next piece of it is just trying to figure out, ‘All right hey, now this is who I am, this is the league, how do I go out and carve my role?’ I think he’s done a good job of embracing that challenge and we need that to continue.”
Weaver had his number switched from No. 30 to No. 89 ahead of the regular season.
