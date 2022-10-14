ESPN FPI Predicts Cardinals to Beat Seahawks in Week 6

The Arizona Cardinals have had a tough stretch to open their 2022 season.

The team has lost games to teams such as the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles out of the gates. Tough tasks for sure, but still losses nonetheless.

Arizona has been betting underdogs in each of their previous five games, but for the first time all season, the Cardinals are favorites by -2.5 points against the Seattle Seahawks on SI Sportsbook.

ESPN's Football Power Index agrees with oddsmakers, as the Cardinals have a 64.9% chance to win on Sunday. The Seahawks are given a 34.7% chance to win, while a 0.4% chance for a tie is in the realm of possibility.

Both the Cardinals and Seahawks are 2-3 heading into Week 6, as a win would be crucial for both teams in their hopes to stay alive in the hunt for the NFC West.

