Overlooked Players Cardinals Could Target in Trade Market
Arizona Cardinals fans certainly have reason to worry about the edge position at the moment.
When BJ Ojulari went down, options - albeit not great - were available.
Now with Carl Lawson (who Arizona brought in for a tryout before he eventually signed with Dallas) and Matthew Judon traded to the Falcons, those options are dwindling.
Apart from trading for the very unhappy Hasaan Reddick, or signing Yannick Ngakoue, Arizona and Monti Ossenfort will need to pull a rabbit out of their hat - similar to trading for Josh Dobbs about this time last year.
Here are a few players the Cardinals could trade for to help aid their pass-rush woes:
Azeez Ojulari, NYG
It would be poetic, ironic...well really heartwarming if Arizona went out and signed BJ Ojulari's brother to replace him. However - it's not as far fetched as it may seem. If Azeez is already being set apart to fit a special role after just three seasons with the Giants, he may just... not be a good fit?
One would think the Giants would be willing to listen to offers in Ojulari's last season of this deal (i.e. a very late Day 3 pick) to get something in return for him. Let's also not forget - in 2021, Ojulari did have eight sacks, which would have led Arizona last season.
Payton Turner, NO
Turner has certainly not lived up to the draft hype he had coming out of Houston in 2021, and going in to the 2024 season, the former first-rounder has just three sacks. The constantly cash-strapped New Orleans Saints would probably take a late-round pick just to get something for him.
Turner's coming off an injury, which would give Ossenfort pause to be sure - but if he and assistant GM Dave Sears liked him coming out of Houston, why not give him a shot?
Dayo Odeyingbo, IND
Dayo Odeyingbo was perhaps a surprise second-round pick for the Colts in 2021 - but even more surprising was his eight sack season in 2023.
The coaching staff for the Cardinals will have a good look at him thanks to two joint practices on top of their Week 2 preseason game - and given he is going into the last year of his deal - Ossenfort may be able to send a Day 3 pick to the Colts.