PFF: Will Anderson Would be 'Home Run' Pick for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will have a few different options with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus knows one candidate that can't be passed up.

For all the bad the Arizona Cardinals have endured thus far, there will be some good that comes out of the 4-13 season.

New general manager Monti Ossenfort hopes to usher in a new era of Cardinals football with a new head coach under his leadership. That face has yet to be revealed, but there's hope a roster turnover that includes 30+ free agents this year and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft can help turn things around.

The Chicago Bears currently own the No. 1 pick but are expected to trade out to whoever can provide the best package in what's likely to be the Bryce Young sweepstakes.

The Houston Texans sit one spot above Arizona likely needing a quarterback as well, though they could move in another direction.

Then, you have the Cardinals sitting at No. 3.

With a top quarterback likely going in either one of the top two spots, they're sure to land one of the two top non-passing prospects in the draft in Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

With both available in Pro Football Focus' most recent mock draft, PFF has the Cardinals taking Anderson.

PFF Says Will Anderson Would be 'Home Run' Pick for Cardinals

"Getting the best player in the draft at No. 3? That would be a home run for the Cardinals, as no one in college football has been more dominant than Will Anderson Jr. over the past two years," said PFF.

"Arizona has one of the weakest pass rushes in the league, especially now that J.J. Watt is retiring. But Anderson could help turn this unit around in Year 1 after racking up a Power Five-leading 147 pressures since 2021."

In 41 career games at Alabama, Anderson established himself as one of the best players in the country with 204 tackles (58.5 TFL), and 34.5 sacks. His trophy cabinet ranges from a CFP national champion to Lombardi/Nagurski/Bednarik/Lott trophy awards.

He also finished the last two seasons as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and was a unanimous All-American twice to finish his career as well.

All Cardinals' latest podcast episode broke down the debate between Will Anderson and Jalen Carter, which you can view here.

