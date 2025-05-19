Projecting 2025 Stats for Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Many were disappointed with the statistical output Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. put together as a rookie and it’s a shame because it was a damn good season… Unfortunately, we placed insanely unrealistic expectations on the Cardinals' wideout.
The disappointment was not on him — It was our fault.
But now we head into year two with a better understanding of where Harrison is and what to expect. Some of his inefficiencies can and should be attributed to the offensive play calling as well as his quarterback.
But there are also a lot of things that Harrison hopefully worked on and will continue to work on during the offseason to be better.
How much better can Harrison look in year two? A lot of factors will come into play, but we could be in for a good step forward.
Projecting Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 2025 Season
Receptions
High: 90
Low: 55
Prediction: 65
Harrison was not the most productive receiver in the world when it came to receptions, posting 63 as a rookie. He had eight games with three or fewer catches. The Cardinals will need far more consistency from him in your two if they hope to see their offense take a step forward.
Target share should not be an issue for Harrison after receiving 116 as a rookie. That should be a baseline for him moving forward with plenty of room for more. From there, it’s a matter of bringing them down.
This will also depend on the offense getting the best usage out of him to maximize his targets, however.
If the Cardinals can do just that, then we should see Harrison make a massive step forward in the receptions category. I don’t see him doing much worse than what he had last season, but I also think he’s closer to that than he is to the former.
I like him to repeat what he did last year, right, wrong, or indifferent.
Receiving Yards
High: 1,000
Low: 850
Prediction: 900
It was a disappointment to see Harrison not cross the 1,000-yard barrier as a rookie. Part of that is because of the expectations we placed on him that proved to be unrealistic, but since when was 885 yards unimpressive?
It’s worth remembering he was blanked in one game and held to four yards and another, so it’s very likely he would’ve been much closer to that number if a few more things went his way.
As I said with receptions, a lot of potential uptick in production will come down to how the offense utilizes him. If the offense tailors itself closer to his strengths as a route runner to attack the middle of the field, then we should see his yards climb. If nothing changes, then nothing changes.
I don’t see a staggeringly high number of receiving yards on the table in year two, but 1000 yards is within grasp. I also believe his production as a rookie is a baseline for what we should expect moving forward, and therefore don’t see much lower than that.
I’ll play it like a politician and go right down the middle with the 900 yards.
Touchdowns
High: 12
Low: 4
Prediction: 9
Where Harrison did not produce with receptions, he did with touchdowns. Harrison set a franchise record for touchdown receptions as a rookie with eight. It was a massive strength to his game and one I anticipate will be better in year two.
To be completely frank, the only way I see him regressing in the touchdown department is predicated on his quarterback… but that's neither here nor there.
Harrison had a nose for the end zone last year, and no other pass catcher was nearly as effective as he was with nearly half of the team's receiving touchdowns courtesy of him. I don’t see any reason as to why that would suddenly change, and again, I view Harrison as I go to producer for touchdowns.
Any regression is likely due to quarterback play, and not Harrison. His production could significantly slip, but I stand firm that it wouldn’t be on him. I like him to be right around his number from last year, with a chance for slight improvement.