Radio Host Says Cardinals Have QB Controversy - He Might Not Be Wrong
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a quarterback controversy on their hands - at least in the opinion of Arizona Sports' Ron Wolfley.
Wolfley, the former color analyst for the Cardinals, put this into the ethers of the internet after the team's Week 6 battle against the Indianapolis Colts:
"Jacoby Brissett operated this offense better than we've seen Kyler Murray operate this offense this season. Would you sit him down next week against the Packers if Kyler is healthy? No. And that means we have a full blown quarterback controversy in Phoenix."
He might not be wrong.
What to Make of Arizona Cardinals' QB Controversy
Kyler Murray is the unquestioned starter of the Cardinals.
Typically.
Murray, in his seventh season, has yet to make good on his potential in the desert - though the talent has consistently flashed - at least enough to warrant conversations.
Yet the Cardinals' offense has been stagnant at best in 2025, so much to the point where the offense had its best performance of the year... with Jacoby Brissett running the show.
400 offensive yards. 27 points. More explosive plays (7) on Sunday than the prior six weeks combined.
Arizona's attack looked refreshed and improved despite the loss.
"I knew obviously he's stepping up into a different role as the backup (to) now starting because of an injury. The game's not too big for him, but I've been with him for a year, and I've seen that happen and through the course of his career, I knew that's how it was kind of going to be," said Jonathan Gannon on Brissett.
"There's no panic in his game. He prepares to be the starter every week, and he went out and played well.”
Now, the Cardinals move into the future with massive question marks around what the quarterback position will look like - both in Week 7 and beyond.
However, Arizona hasn't minced words when it comes to Murray.
"When he's out there and ready to play, he'll play," said Gannon when asked if Murray was the starter.
If Murray can't go, the Cardinals will again rely on Brissett to orchestrate the offense.
And if it goes anything like his first outing in Indianapolis, the Cardinals may be forced to reconsider their stance on Murray in a year where jobs are very much on the line if the postseason expectations aren't met.