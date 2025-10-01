Updated Cardinals Win-Loss Predictions for 2025
A 2-2 start to the 2025 season for the Arizona Cardinals was always realistic; however, we hoped if that was the case that they would look better than what they do.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals are 2-2 in the worst way possible, thanks to tight, frustrating, and avoidable losses.
Now, injuries are piling up, and the team might be in some trouble.
There's still a lot of football left to play, and we're going to look at the team's remaining 13 games and give updated win-loss predictions for each. The schedule is weird, to put it simply, and the Cardinals will be dependent on hot streaks to return to the postseason.
Week 5: vs Tennessee Titans
This is exactly what the Cardinals need to get back on track. Despite all their recent injuries, Arizona is a far better team than Tennessee, who is arguably the worst in the league. The Cardinals should cruise to a win, but we will take a W no matter by how many points.
Verdict: Win
Week 6: @ Indianapolis Colts
The Colts are a much better team than anyone anticipated with Daniel Jones playing the best football of his career. We aren't sure if he can sustain it over the course of a full 17 game season, but until he drops off it's hard to take them to lose at home. Indianapolis's offense shouldn't have too many problems enforcing their will on Arizona's beat up defense.
Verdict: Loss
Week 7: vs Green Bay Packers
The past two weeks have not been kind to the Packers, including a mind blowing loss to the Browns and a tie with the Cowboys. But don't be mistaken, this team remains as dangerous as any you'll find in the NFC.
The Cardinals have the luxury of hosting Green Bay, but unless the Packers' recent slip ups aren't flukes and rather a sign of things to come, this feels like a certain loss for Arizona.
Verdict: Loss
Week 9: @ Dallas Cowboys (MNF)
Fresh off a bye week, the Cardinals will hope to get back into the win column with a win over the Cowboys on prime time. Arizona has had their way with Dallas in recent years, and that could once again be the case. But to their credit, the Cowboys are playing excellent football right now and don't appear to be the punching bags we had hoped for.
This game may be a toss up, but I feel better about the Cowboys than I do the Cardinals as of now.
Verdict: Loss
Week 10: @ Seattle Seahawks
I'll make this one quick, because the Seahawks own the Cardinals, host them midway through the season, and might be the best team in the NFC West. Arizona is primed for an upset special here, but you won't find me making that prediction here.
Verdict: Loss
Week 11: vs San Francisco 49ers
I don't buy the Cardinals going winless in NFC West play this year, and they had the 49ers on the ropes on the road. They will host them this time around, and this game could, and likely will, come down to which team is healthier. Give me the home team.
Verdict: Win
Week 12: vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Are the Jaguars good? Or are they beating the teams that they're supposed to beat? I'm not entirely sure watching the offense, but their defense is playing great. With a road trip to the desert, I like the Cardinals chances to suffocate a very pedestrian Jaguars' offense.
As long as Arizona can score a few points, I'll take them to win an ugly low-scoring game.
Verdict: Win
Week 13: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Another game I feel good about chalking up as a guaranteed loss. The Buccaneers are playing lights out football, although offensive injuries could start to stack up. However, Baker Mayfield looks like this year's MVP, and they won't lose a crucial NFC game in November with major playoff implications. The Cardinals need this game, but they won't be getting it.
Verdict: Loss
Week 14: vs Los Angeles Rams
Could the Cardinals shock the Rams at State Farm Stadium for the second-straight year? Anything is possible under "Any Given Sunday," but I ain't buying. The Rams are just as good now as they have been with a better offense and as great a pass rush as you'll find across the league.
Verdict: Loss
Week 15: @ Houston Texans
Consider me a non-believer in the Texans, who look worse than even their lousy 1-3 record. The offense can't move the ball with CJ Stroud struggling behind a horrific offensive line. Even a good defense can't save them with the way they're playing right now.
The Cardinals need a win at this point in the season, with hopes to start building some momentum to close the year, and they'll get it here.
Verdict: Win
Week 16: vs Atlanta Falcons
The Cardinals play their final home game of the regular season in Week 16, which I am not OK with. That being said, their final opponent looks very beatable. The Falcons have been hot and cold this year, but I find the team's offensive success is highly unsustainable, and by December we could see them diced up.
Arizona wins their final home game with some momentum building as the playoff race intensifies.
Verdict: Win
Week 17: @ Cincinnati Bengals
In June, a trip to Cincinnati in the winter felt like a death sentence... but that was before Joe Burrow got injured. Sure, he could be back for this game based on the team's very optimistic time frame, but it's unlikely the team will be playoff contenders based on how they look without him.
The Cardinals can get to .500 with a win here, and that's precisely what they manage to get with one game left.
Verdict: Win
Week 18: @ Los Angeles Rams
It all comes down to this... the 8-8 Cardinals play the NFC West rival Rams with their playoff hopes on the line. A trip to L.A. makes this game that much more difficult with emotions through the roof. Unfortunately, the Cardinals simply aren't good enough to usurp the Rams.
Despite a three-game heater heading into the game, the momentum won't be enough to top the Rams, who likely need this game to close a potential division crown.
Verdict: Loss
New Projected Record: 8-9
I had the Cardinals around this mark in the preseason, and seeing them end here is worth celebrating considering how not-good they have looked through four games.
There are a lot of coin-flip games on the remaining schedule, and the Cardinals need a lot of factors to go their way -- none more so than health.
The season may not be doomed, but the outlook is bleak. I could've changed my mind on nearly every game here, so there's not a ton to feel completely confident about... but hope is not lost.