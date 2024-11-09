Week 10 Stock Report: Cardinals vs Jets
The Arizona Cardinals host the New York Jets tomorrow and both teams haven't been what we expected them to be prior to the season.
The Cardinals were supposed to be one of the five worst teams in the league, but currently have a winning record and currently lead the NFC West.
On the other hand, the Jets were expected to be Super Bowl contenders and they've been a miserable team that fired former head coach Robert Saleh midseason.
This matchup looks much different than it did in the summer, and the Cardinals have to like their odds to get the win. It is important to remember, however, that not everything is perfect for them.
Here, we take a heat check on both teams and assess whose stock is up and whose is down headed into tomorrow's game.
Arizona Cardinals
Stock up
Trey McBride
McBride has scored twice this season but neither came through the air. He hasn't needed to score to be a key component of the offense. With Marvin Harrison Jr. quiet (more on him later), McBride has embraced the role as the Cardinals' top option in the passing game.
Garrett Williams
Williams has quietly become one of the better slot corners in the NFL and not enough people are talking about it. After recovering from a knee injury for the first part of the season a year ago, Williams has gotten more and more comfortable and now he's breaking out. There's a serious chance that Williams will become the best defensive back for the Cardinals by season's end.
Emari Demercado
Demercado has only had 17 carries this season, but he's averaging over 10 YPC and killed the Bears last week for a 53-yard touchdown before halftime. Demercado has also been used in the passing game and his explosiveness cannot be overlooked. He's one play away from crushing a defense.
Stock down
Marvin Harrison Jr.
MHJ has been hot and cold all season, but he's been a near nonfactor the last few weeks. It's not for a lack of opportunities, but more likely that he's hit the rookie wall. One would imagine the fourth overall pick will get back on track sooner rather than later, but I doubt it's against the Jets.
Mack Wilson
To be clear, Wilson has not been bad, but rather he's been quiet. Wilson started the season as one of the Cardinals' most consistent contributors, but he has just nine tackles over the last three games. The Cards are still getting production on defense, but Wilson hasn't been as big of a contributor as of late.
New York Jets
Stock up
Davante Adams
After a quiet debut with the Jets, Adams has reconnected with Aaron Rodgers and they're making sweet music again like they did in Green Bay. The future Hall of Fame receiver brought in seven of his 11 targets against the Texans on Halloween night and turned it into 91 yards and a score.
With how productive Garrett Wilson has been, Adams will continue to see easier opportunities than he has in the past to make plays.
Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers has been inconsistent this season, but the last two weeks have seen Rodgers complete 65% of his passes with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Rodgers is reconnecting with Adams and Wilson has dominated all year. If Rodgers keeps it up, the Jets offense will get back on track sooner rather than later.
Quinnen Williams
Williams hasn't posted elite production this season, but he's gearing up to explode in the second half of the season. Over the last four games, Williams has four of his five total sacks on the season and three of them have been in the last two games.
Williams is a former All-Pro for a reason, and he might go on a tear to close the year.
Stock down
Sauce Gardner
When I say take this with a grain of salt, I cannot mean that anymore. Sauce is still one of the top corners in the NFL, but he's taken a step back this year. Considering how elite he's been, that doesn't mean he's terrible. He is coming off a game where he committed multiple holds against the Texans, so he'll need to clean that up.
Breece Hall
A fantasy football darling last season, Hall hasn't had the consistency you'd like to see from the potential superstar. Hall has just four touchdowns this season and is averaging barely 4.0 YPC on the year. His backup, Braelon Allen, has cooled off after a strong start to the year, but he is still stealing touches away from Hall as he struggles to string together elite performances.