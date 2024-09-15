Cardinals vs Rams: Three X Factors
The Arizona Cardinals' opener against the Buffalo Bills a week ago had mixed results.
On one hand, Kyler Murray was solid and found ways to make plays despite being under constant duress. On the flip side of the ball, the defense was bullied by Josh Allen and couldn’t help the offense when they needed the help to play catch up.
Arizona returns to State Farm Stadium for their home opener against the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams, which will be quite the challenge.
LA has a host of Pro Bowlers on offense, including Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Kyren Williams – all of whom have had great success against the Cardinals' defense.
It will once again fall on Murray and the offense’s shoulders to keep the Cardinals in this game, but they’ll need the following players to have great days if they want to get the upset and their first win of the season.
X-Factors For Today
Paris Johnson Jr
This Cardinals offensive line was bullied against the Bills a week ago, surrendering four sacks and constant pressure throughout 60 minutes. Things get no easier ais the Rams, who have booked edge rushers in Byron Young and first-round rookie Jared Verse, who each recorded a sack in week one’s loss to the Lions.
The duo was far from the issue in the defeat, and they will be the key on defense for LA against the Cardinals.
We, unfortunately, know what to expect from Kelvin Beachum at right tackle, but second-year man Paris Johnson Jr will have quite the task in front of him with a chance to prove himself.
A lot of pressure will be placed on Johnson, right, wrong, or indifferent. But a strong day from Johnson dramatically increases the Cardinals’ chances to get the win.
Kyzir White and Mack Wilson Sr
White (first) and Wilson (third) were two of the Cardinals’ top three tacklers from last week and they’ll once again need to put up some big numbers against the Rams.
LA has no shortage of weapons but running back Kyren Williams may be the top priority for this defense to slow down. After all, Williams ran for 301 yards on 8.4 yards per carry plus a touchdown against Arizona in two games last season.
The defensive line needs to be on their A-game, but it’ll be up to White and Wilson to contain Williams if he gets to the second level and keep him from breaking off big runs.
Sean Murphy-Bunting
Sean Murphy-Butning has the “pleasure” of covering Cooper Kupp this weekend…
If the Cardinals are smart, and I believe they will recognize this as a top priority, they will put Kupp in bracket coverage to make sure Murphy-Bunting, and his teammates aren’t covering Kupp one-on-one. There are few defensive backs in the league who can do it, so this is no insult to the veteran corner.
However, Murphy-Bunting will be likely tasked with lining up on the former Super Bowl MVP the most, and thus he’ll need to put together the best performance of his career.