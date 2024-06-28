Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Makes History With New Balance
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has officially helped unveil New Balance's first signature football cleat:
Harrison signed with New Balance just days before the 2024 NFL Draft, where he was taken No. 4 overall by the Cardinals.
The two cleats officially unveiled include the "prodigy" cleats for skill position players and the "fortress" model made for linemen.
"Our first conversations about stepping onto the gridiron kicked off in 2020. The goal – making the best-fitting, most comfortable cleat in the game – was simple. Getting there was not," said New Balance on their website.
"We focused on an intelligent approach to product creation that combined our history of best-in-class craftsmanship with cutting-edge innovation. The prototype designs were wear-tested in our Sports Research Lab by players at every level, including Chase Young and Will Anderson Jr. These insights proved vital throughout the process. The game deserves better. We won’t settle for anything less than setting a new standard.
"Here's to the start of a new legacy. We won’t settle for anything less than setting a new standard in football performance. That’s why some of the best players in the world – Marvin Harrison Jr., Chase Young, and Will Anderson Jr. - have chosen to wear New Balance on the gridiron."
The prodigy (white with metallic gold) retails for $184.99 and is mostly sold out on the website. It comes in standard or wide width.
More on the prodigy cleat from New Balance:
"Pure speed is one thing, but the gridiron demands a different kind of speed, intelligent speed. It’s thinking fast and acting fast. The all-new Prodigy football cleat is specifically engineered for the game’s skill position players who are able to turn split-second reactions - a coverage mismatch or a busted route - into game changing plays. A nylon and TPU dual-injected plate is performance ready for natural and synthetic playing surfaces. A multi-layer upper construction features lightweight mesh and supportive film, and adds strategic zonal support, for stability, security, and superior comfort, because playing your best starts with feeling your best."
The fortress (black with metallic gold) retails for the same price, also has the standard/wide width options but is more available.
More on the fortress from New Balance:
"The modern era has redefined what speed means on the gridiron. It’s not just about backfield burners with flashy 40-yard dash times. The unique combination of size, strength, speed, and football IQ required by players inside the box demands an exceptional shoe. The all-new Fortress football cleat is built for the game’s most intense battles. Superior performance, comfort, and fit are engineered for players who get off the line faster, fire off the edge and get into the backfield, and pick up blitzes. Disruption starts with thinking one step ahead."
