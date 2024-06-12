Cardinals WR Projected to Break Out
ARIZONA -- The hype train around Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is understandable, but there's other weapons in the desert that hope to make defenses pay.
Second-year wideout Michael Wilson impressed during his rookie season in 2023, and now with a full offseason of prep, the Stanford product hopes to make good on his potential as a Day 2 pick.
Wilson played 13 games last season as Arizona's de-facto WR2 under Marquise Brown, leading the team in yards per reception at 14.9.
Wilson is a reliable, big (6-foot-2) receiver who only looks to improve.
PFF says he'll do more than that.
In their projections of breakout players for the 2024 season, Pro Football Focus predicts Wilson will take a massive step in his second season:
"Wilson had a solid rookie season despite the Cardinals' quarterback issues. Particularly appealing for his 2024 prospects is how he ended 2023: averaging 3.52 yards per route run in the season finale and catching all six targets thrown his way for 95 yards."- PFF's Gordon McGuinness
Kyler Murray has already offered words of praise for Wilson before head coach Jonathan Gannon had sprinkled more during his last press conference:
“Where you’re ultimately evaluated is production on the grass, but how he gets to that production on the grass on a daily basis, I think he’ll take a jump with what he’s doing from all the standpoints of what that means — schematic, technique, physical, his health, what’s in between his ears,” Gannon said Tuesday.
“He will take a jump in all those buckets as I call them. That will in turn give him a chance to increase his production and help us win. I really like where Mike is at. He’s as smart as they come, as competitive as they come, works on his craft, works on his game. … He’s going to have a good year.”