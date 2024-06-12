Cardinals WR Projected to Break Out

All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson is in store for a massive sophomore jump.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during minicamp at Dignity Health Training Center on June 11, 2024.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during minicamp at Dignity Health Training Center on June 11, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The hype train around Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is understandable, but there's other weapons in the desert that hope to make defenses pay.

Second-year wideout Michael Wilson impressed during his rookie season in 2023, and now with a full offseason of prep, the Stanford product hopes to make good on his potential as a Day 2 pick.

Wilson played 13 games last season as Arizona's de-facto WR2 under Marquise Brown, leading the team in yards per reception at 14.9.

Wilson is a reliable, big (6-foot-2) receiver who only looks to improve.

PFF says he'll do more than that.

In their projections of breakout players for the 2024 season, Pro Football Focus predicts Wilson will take a massive step in his second season:

"Wilson had a solid rookie season despite the Cardinals' quarterback issues. Particularly appealing for his 2024 prospects is how he ended 2023: averaging 3.52 yards per route run in the season finale and catching all six targets thrown his way for 95 yards."

PFF's Gordon McGuinness

Kyler Murray has already offered words of praise for Wilson before head coach Jonathan Gannon had sprinkled more during his last press conference:

“Where you’re ultimately evaluated is production on the grass, but how he gets to that production on the grass on a daily basis, I think he’ll take a jump with what he’s doing from all the standpoints of what that means — schematic, technique, physical, his health, what’s in between his ears,” Gannon said Tuesday.

“He will take a jump in all those buckets as I call them. That will in turn give him a chance to increase his production and help us win. I really like where Mike is at. He’s as smart as they come, as competitive as they come, works on his craft, works on his game. … He’s going to have a good year.”

