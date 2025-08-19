4 Defensive Arizona Cardinals Who Could Be Cut
Just one preseason game remains for the league, which means difficult decisions loom for teams as they begin trimming the roster down to 53 players. The Arizona Cardinals have had more than a few major positional battles and competitions, and it all comes down to the team's final preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Most of the Cardinals’ positional battles have taken place on the defensive side of the ball, and resolutions are just around the corner. For what it's worth, I expect some of the team's tougher cuts to wind up re-signing with the team on its practice squad. Still, the next couple of weeks are going to be difficult.
Few players have true job security right now for the defensive side of the ball, but these handful of players stand out as bubble guys who need to finish the preseason strong.
Elijah Simmons
Everyone's favorite UDFA is going to need major fireworks for his preseason grand finale if he's going to earn a roster spot with the Cardinals. This isn't to say that he's been bad, rather, it’s a matter of how deep the position group is on paper and how it continues to be in practice.
Five spots are taken with Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson, Walter Nolen, Darius Robinson, and Dante Stills, with LJ Collier proving he was worth his contract extension. Arizona will hold on to, at best, one more defensive lineman, so Simmons has his back against the wall.
Kyon Barrs
Simmons isn't the only defensive lineman facing a now-or-never preseason game this weekend. Barrs' NFL journey started as a UDFA before he spent time in the UFL last season. Although he's managed to crack the box score in both games (Simmons did not), he could be a victim of circumstance rather than his play.
He and Simmons will compete with each other for that spot with some other guys, but it's unlikely they both stay.
Elliott Brown
Brown played in the CFL the last two seasons with the Edmonton Elks and made it to the desert via a futures deal. He made a standout play with a TFL against the Denver Broncos this past weekend, but the linebacker position has been anything but steady.
We think, key being the operative word, we know how this linebacker battle will wind up, but Brown still has a chance to beat out some of the veterans on the team.
Elijah Jones
The defensive back room has not lived up to the hype through the preseason so far, and Jones hasn't been an exception.
Although he's still getting his feet back under him after missing his rookie season due to injury, the urgency for steady play at the position isn’t helping his case. A need for depth could keep him around, but he's already on thin ice -- right, wrong, or indifferent.