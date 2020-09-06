They call it an "initial" 53-man roster for a reason.

After announcing cuts Saturday in order to trim the roster to the requisite 53 player maximum, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly making a change. According to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals are adding former Houston starting defensive end Angelo Blackson to the active roster. Blackson's contract was terminated Saturday, so he didn't have to go through waivers.

The Cardinals have not announced the acquisition and terms were not disclosed in Wilson's report.

Sports Illustrated's Texans Daily site listed Blackson's release Saturday as the most surprising roster move the franchise made. He spent the last three seasons in Houston, appearing in 40 games with 20 starts and having played in 40 percent of the team's defensive snaps in both 2018 and 2019.

Blackson, 28 in November, was apparently passed on the roster by two younger additions to the Texans' roster: rookie second-round draft pick Ross Blacklock out of TCU and third-year, former second-round pick (2018) of the then-Oakland Raiders P.J. Hall.

In mid-August, reports surfaced that the Texans restructured Blackson's three-year, $11.976 million contract by reducing his salary-cap figure by $1.5 million and his overall compensation to $2.5 million. In 2019, Blackson signed a three-year contract extension that provided $3.5 million in base salaries for 2020 and 2021 and up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses.

In 2017, his first year in Houston, Blackson played in nine games with just one start before solidifying himself in the rotation in 2018 and 2019. He played in all 16 games with four starts in his second season as a Texan and started all 15 games he appeared in last year. For his career in Houston, he accumulated 53 tackles (37 solo, 16 assisted), four quarterback hits, four passes defended, three tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.

The listed 6-foot-4, 320-pound Blackson entered the NFL with Tennessee as a fourth-round draft pick in 2015. He played for the Titans for two years before a brief stint on New England's practice squad led to him moving to Houston.

If Wilson's report is accurate, the Cardinals would have to replace someone currently on the 53-man roster to make room. As a refresher, the Cardinals kept 10 offensive linemen; six wide receivers and defensive linemen; five inside and outside linebackers and safeties; four cornerbacks; three quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends.

In other roster news, the following players were reported by various outlets as being signed to the Cardinals' practice squad: