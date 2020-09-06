SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Report: Cardinals Adding Former Texans DE Angelo Blackson to 53-Man Roster

Mason Kern

They call it an "initial" 53-man roster for a reason.

After announcing cuts Saturday in order to trim the roster to the requisite 53 player maximum, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly making a change. According to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals are adding former Houston starting defensive end Angelo Blackson to the active roster. Blackson's contract was terminated Saturday, so he didn't have to go through waivers.

The Cardinals have not announced the acquisition and terms were not disclosed in Wilson's report.

Sports Illustrated's Texans Daily site listed Blackson's release Saturday as the most surprising roster move the franchise made. He spent the last three seasons in Houston, appearing in 40 games with 20 starts and having played in 40 percent of the team's defensive snaps in both 2018 and 2019.

Blackson, 28 in November, was apparently passed on the roster by two younger additions to the Texans' roster: rookie second-round draft pick Ross Blacklock out of TCU and third-year, former second-round pick (2018) of the then-Oakland Raiders P.J. Hall.

In mid-August, reports surfaced that the Texans restructured Blackson's three-year, $11.976 million contract by reducing his salary-cap figure by $1.5 million and his overall compensation to $2.5 million. In 2019, Blackson signed a three-year contract extension that provided $3.5 million in base salaries for 2020 and 2021 and up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses.

In 2017, his first year in Houston, Blackson played in nine games with just one start before solidifying himself in the rotation in 2018 and 2019. He played in all 16 games with four starts in his second season as a Texan and started all 15 games he appeared in last year. For his career in Houston, he accumulated 53 tackles (37 solo, 16 assisted), four quarterback hits, four passes defended, three tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.

The listed 6-foot-4, 320-pound Blackson entered the NFL with Tennessee as a fourth-round draft pick in 2015. He played for the Titans for two years before a brief stint on New England's practice squad led to him moving to Houston.

If Wilson's report is accurate, the Cardinals would have to replace someone currently on the 53-man roster to make room. As a refresher, the Cardinals kept 10 offensive linemen; six wide receivers and defensive linemen; five inside and outside linebackers and safeties; four cornerbacks; three quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends.

In other roster news, the following players were reported by various outlets as being signed to the Cardinals' practice squad:

  1. Tackle/guard Koda Martin
  2. Cornerback Jace Whittaker
  3. Running back Jonathan Ward
THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
rolcards
rolcards

Love the fast reporting.
This pickup doesn't excite me at all. On D the Cards need to improve pass rush help more than anything and Blackson isn't that

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Allen Extension a Glimpse of Potential Hopkins Figure

The Los Angeles Chargers announced it agreed to a multi-year extension with wide receiver Keenan Allen Saturday, which paves a path for DeAndre Hopkins.

Mason Kern

Path to 53: Cardinals Cut Butler, Others; Down to 67

Ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown, the Arizona Cardinals cut WR Hakeem Butler, OL Sam Jones, DL Miles Brown, P Ryan Winslow and waived/injured T Brett Toth Friday.

Mason Kern

by

alexweiner

Takeaways from the Cardinals Initial 53-Man Roster

Biggest takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals 16-player cut Saturday to form the initial 53-man roster.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Announce Cuts for Initial 53-Man Roster

The Arizona Cardinals' roster is down to 53 after cutting halfback D.J. Foster, 15 others on Saturday.

Alex Weiner

Report: Cardinals Cut Sixth-Round Draft Pick Evan Weaver

According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the Arizona Cardinals placed 2020 sixth-round draft pick Evan Weaver on waivers Saturday.

Mason Kern

Report: Cardinals Waive CBs Chris Jones, Jace Whittaker

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly cut defensive backs Chris Jones and Jace Whittaker on Saturday.

Alex Weiner

Roster Tracker: Updates ahead of Cardinals Cutdown to 53

Updates on Arizona Cardinals roster moves leading up to the 53-man cutdown Saturday and start of the 16-player practice squad designation Sunday.

Mason Kern

Former Cardinals QB Josh Rosen Cut by Miami Friday

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback and 2018 top 10 pick Josh Rosen was waived Friday by the Miami Dolphins.

Alex Weiner

Projected 53-Man Roster for Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals projected 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Shopping OL Max Garcia, Joshua Miles

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Arizona Cardinals fielded trade talks for guard Max Garcia and tackle Joshua Miles. Guard Justin Pugh also mentioned.

Mason Kern