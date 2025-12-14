Texans, Cardinals Announce Official Inactives for Week 15

The Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals have each revealed their inactives list for Week 15's action in NRG Stadium, where each team is set to have at least a couple of notable names sitting off to the side.

Here's the full outlook for both the Texans and Cardinals' gameday inactives ahead of kickoff:

Houston Texans Inactives

– WR Braxton Berrios

– QB Graham Mertz

– RB Nick Chubb

– CB Ameer Speed

– LB EJ Speed

– DE Solomon Byrd

– OT Jarrett Kingston

For the Texans. the biggest name who won't be on the field is none other than veteran running back Nick Chubb, who's now officially deemed out for his first game this season due to a rib injury sustained last week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) hits the turf during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Chubb was a DNP in the first two Texans practices of the week before being able to suit up in limited capacity on Friday, but now, it looks like Houston will take the safer approach by letting him sit out for at least one game, and letting rookie Woody Marks continue to run the show as Houston's lead in the backfield.

The Texans have also ruled out linebacker EJ Speed due to injury, who's been dealing with a knee issue, but is now officially forced out.

Arizona Cardinals Inactives

– CB Max Melton

– WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

– S Jalen Thompson

– S Rabbit Taylor-Demerson

– OL Evan Brown

– OL Paris Johnson Jr.

– WR Xavier Weaver

The Cardinals have a few more injury worries than what the Texans have been dealt with, as they'll be without a couple of pivotal pieces on the offensive side in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., along with two starters on their offensive line in Paris Johnson Jr. and Evan Brown.

For the Texans, that might ultimately lead to a bit of a simpler defensive task, but even while shorthanded, Jacoby Brissett and this Cardinals offense have proven more than capable of putting points on the board in recent weeks.

We'll see if they can put it together once again against the tough defense that is Houston, but it'll be a major challenge nonetheless.

Kickoff between the Texans and Cardinals lands at 12 p.m. CT, as Houston will be searching for a sixth win in a row, this time back on their home field after a two-game road trip.

