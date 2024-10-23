Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Dolphins Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
The Cardinals officially activated offensive lineman Christian Jones from injured reserve/designated for return list. Arizona also signed quarterback Anthony Brown to the practice squad.
More on Brown - who will wear No. 19 according to the official press release:
"Brown Jr. (6-1, 217) entered the NFL in 2022 with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent from Oregon. He spent the majority of his rookie season on the Ravens practice squad and appeared in two games (one start), completing 22-of-49 passes for 302 yards. The 26-year old Brown spent the 2023 season on Baltimore’s practice squad before spending this offseason and training camp with Las Vegas and Buffalo. He played collegiately for two seasons (2020-21) at Oregon after spending four years at Boston College (2016-19)."
Brown was signed after the Las Vegas Raiders opted to snag Desmond Ridder off Arizona's practice squad earlier this week.
As for Jones, he's been practicing the last few weeks after suffering an ankle injury earlier this year. Jones - a rookie tackle - could provide the Cardinals more depth at the position after losing starter Jonah Williams for the foreseeable future.
