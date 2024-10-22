Former Cardinals Captain Close to Return?
ARIZONA -- The return of former Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries may be upon us.
Humphries - who suffered a torn ACL at the end of 2023 - could be reaching the finish line of his rehab after being cut by the Cardinals this past offseason, though as full health nears, so too will opportunities to return to play.
From ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter:
"Former Cardinals first-round pick D.J. Humphries, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season, is visiting today with the New York Giants. The Giants lost OT Andrew Thomas to season-ending foot surgery, and Humphries played left tackle in Arizona for nine seasons."
Humphries has logged 98 career starts through his time playing with Arizona, who made him the 24th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Humphries earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 and was consistently one of the Cardinals' best players through numerous losing seasons.
The Giants, as Schefter highlighted, lost tackle Andrew Thomas to a season-ending injury themselves and are 2-5 on the season.
It's unknown exactly where Humphries is in his recovery, though his injury was suffered on Dec. 31 of last year.
He offered the following update on former teammate Justin Pugh's podcast back in March:
"Still looking good, the swelling is way down, moving good past 90 degree flexion, got my extension back, we're rolling," Humphries said. "Couple more weeks, I'll be off these damn crutches."
Previously in the offseason, Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said cutting Humphries - a move that saved the organization $15.9 million - was extremely tough.
"We got to spend a year with D.J. and we're both better for it and our team is better for it. It is really unfortunate with the timing of the injury, for us as a football team and obviously for D.J. on a personal level," Ossenfort told reporters.
"The salary cap and the way things are set up and the way contracts work, it put us in a very tough situation. I can't say enough about how I feel about D.J. as a football player and moreso as a person. His energy, and the leadership he brought to this team, we are certainly going to miss him. I hope nothing but the best for him in his recovery and his rehab."
Ossenfort wouldn't rule a return for Humphries out in the future, and with starting tackle Jonah Williams out with a unknown timetable for return, the Cardinals were potentially in the mix to bring back the familiar face.
Yet that doesn't appear to be happening, nor is a decision with the Giants imminent according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.
Humphries - regardless - could be close to a return.
