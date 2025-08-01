Cardinals Coach Gets Honest on Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into Marvin Harrison Jr.'s second season with fairly high hopes of the Ohio State product making an impact.
His rookie campaign was considered disappointing despite 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns - though 2025 appears to be a different story.
“I thought he had a hell of a year,” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano on Harrison. “It’s the expectations of when he came into the league. But there were some plays I feel like we left out there. And there are a lot of variables that go into that, but he wanted to work on [his strength]. He thought I’d help his game both in the air and when he gets the ball in his hands.
“I’m good with that. He’s moving around good. He’s having a heck of a camp right now. It takes a little bit of time.”
Harrison has excelled in a major way this training camp after bulking up, which has only impressed his teammates and coaches. The sophomore wideout has dominated practice after practice.
“Everyone wants to see instant success,” Gannon continued. “The media always asks me, ‘What about Chase and Justin Jefferson?’ What about the 380 guys that you’re not listing that went in the first round who didn’t have near the stats that Marvin did.
“I’m truthfully not worried about the outside noise, but we need everybody on the team to play better to do what we want to do, Marvin included, Kyler included, the defense included, me included.”
Harrison is currently dealing with knee soreness - you can read more about that here.