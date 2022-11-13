The status of Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has been murky since news of his hamstring injury first broke on Wednesday. Neither Kliff Kingsbury or Murray brought it up during their availability with reporters that day.

Murray pulled his hamstring during the second quarter of last week's loss against the Seattle Seahawks. He was caught by the cameras filming for HBO's Hard Knocks series speaking with a team trainer about the issue.

Murray was marked as a DNP on Wednesday, though that was just an estimate as the Cardinals held a walk-thru. He was limited on both Thursday and Friday.

He, alongside eight other players, enter a crucial Week 10 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams as questionable. On Friday, Kingsbury described Murray as a game-time decision.

"We don't want him to feel any sort of pressure to not run or not play his game to an extent and so we'll make sure that he feels fully comfortable if we're going to put him out there on Sunday and we won't know until we get out there and run him around game day," he said.

Saturday evening, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he truly will be just that, as the Cardinals won't made a decision until game time.

Colt McCoy could see his first meaningful action of the season.

In the article, Schefter reported the following:

"Cardinals sources told ESPN the team does not expect to decide whether Kyler Murray will start against the Rams until they see him in pregame warm-ups and determine how well he can move. But a source told ESPN that friends of McCoy's called the Rams on Saturday night to purchase ‘a bunch of tickets’ to Sunday's game in Los Angeles," Schefter said.

"'He's improved,' one Cardinals source said of Murray, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. 'But [he] needs to be able to open up and run before the game to get the green light.' Another source described Murray's chances of playing at '50-50,' adding that the decision will be 'based on how he feels and can move in pregame.'

He also reported that the Rams, who have Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, are preparing as if backup John Wolford will play.

Inactives will be announced 90 minutes prior to game time.

