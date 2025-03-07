Cardinals Counting on Linebacker
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon stood in front of cameras, reporters and microphones for over 15 minutes during his media availability at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Touching on a variety of topics, Gannon - to no surprise - was asked about his group of edge rushers, a hot topic in the desert as the Cardinals need their pass rush to improve if they want to reach their desired heights.
The 2025 NFL Draft and upcoming free agency period will give the Cardinals ample opportunity to add a fresh face to the room.
They very likely will add through both mediums, though Arizona still is banking on the progress of now third-year edge rusher BJ Ojulari.
Cardinals Counting on Pass Rusher
Ojulari - a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft - came on strong during the tail end of his rookie season and held promise moving into his sophomore campaign before a season-ending knee injury happened in preseason.
Even with assumed arrivals coming, Ojulari still needs to continue making strides for the Cardinals to get over the postseason hump.
Gannon has big expectations:
"He fits into that process. Obviously has to get healthy first but I really liked where his game was trending coming out of 2023. I liked where he was at in camp, and then obviously he had the injury. He looks good in there, he's in there every day," said Gannon.
"I definitely have... I wouldn't say hopes, I have a high expectation for BJ to come in here, get back when he's healthy when it's right for him, and come back and help us win games."
Ojulari's four sacks in 2023 all came in a three-week stretch.
"I'm excited to hit the ground running and get ready for my third year," Ojulari previously told AZCardinals.com this offseason.
The Cardinals certainly hope so.