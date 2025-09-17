Cardinals Gameplan May Change With New 49ers Update
ARIZONA -- San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy - who missed last week due to injury - just might find his way onto the field for Week 3's meeting with the Arizona Cardinals - which could force Jonathan Gannon and co. to prepare for two different quarterbacks.
Purdy "has a chance" to play vs. Arizona according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who met with reporters ahead of Wednesday practice.
Mac Jones filled in for Purdy and guided San Francisco to a win over the New Orleans Saints this past weekend, throwing for over 200 yards and three touchdowns.
Purdy, who is dealing with toe and shoulder injuries, initially was thought to be out longer than just one week - though he was a limited participant in practice today.
49ers QB Situation Unclear, Cardinals May Prepare for 2 QB's
When speaking with reporters today, Gannon had high praise for Jones:
“I thought he played well last game. He's obviously smart. He’s got talent. Obviously, where he was drafted and what he’s done in his career already. Quick processor, accurate and more mobile than you think. He'll stand in there, take shots and deliver the football accurately. He played well."
Arizona's plan for San Francisco's offense might have changed a bit with good news of only Garrett Williams heading to injured reserve after a scary Sunday of injuries that possibly held fears of the Cardinals being down Max Melton and Will Johnson, also.
They'll need all the help they can get against a Kyle Shanahan offense, which was described as tough to prepare for by Gannon:
“Hard, difficult. There's a reason why he is, who he is. He's brilliant. I think he adapts really well during a game. What he sees going on, how defenses are trying to negate some of the things that he likes to do, and he has multiple compliments too. If you're going to live like that, he's going to stress you out a little bit. He's fantastic. It's hard.”
The Cardinals have nearly slipped in each of their two opening games to the season, with close wins against the Panthers and Saints despite holding leads deep in the fourth quarter of both. Arizona's been forced to make crucial stops with little time left on the clock to preserve victories.
“It's better to be 2-0 than 0-2. I know that, but yeah, it’s kind of our process. That's what we do on Mondays, whether you win or lose. It's all about getting better and our guys have responded, in my opinion, the correct way. What needs to be fixed, how do they fix it (and) put the work in to do it," said Gannon.
We should be getting our first injury report of the week shortly.