Are Cardinals Gearing Up For Postseason Push?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals - just like that - are 4-4 entering Week 9.
It's been a roller coaster start for the Cardinals, who began the season 1-3 and stared some serious questions in the face before winning their next three-of-four.
A victory over the Miami Dolphins pushed Arizona to the top of the NFC West as we approach the halfway point of the season, and it was a victory the Cardinals needed by all accounts:
From The Athletic's Mike Sando:
"The Cardinals stacked back-to-back victories for the first time since they started 7-0 in 2021. This was big for Arizona to keep pace in an underwhelming NFC West. It was big for general manager Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon as they try to show progress on the field in their second season together. It was also big for Kyler Murray and rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. to connect consistently (six receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown on seven targets)."
The best may be to come, too.
The Cardinals face a Chicago Bears team with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams before a reeling New York Jets squad - both at home - before their bye week in Week 11.
According to Tankathon, Arizona's .420 strength of schedule ranks just behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (.382) for easiest in the league with the following opponents left:
Week 9: vs Chicago Bears (4-3)
Week 10: vs New York Jets (2-6)
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: at Seattle Seahawks (4-4)
Week 13: at Minnesota Vikings (5-2)
Week 14: vs Seattle Seahawks (4-4)
Week 15: vs New England Patriots (2-6)
Week 16: at Carolina Panthers (1-7)
Week 17 at Los Angeles Rams (3-4)
Week 18: vs San Francisco 49ers (4-4)
The Cardinals could be gearing up for a potential postseason push.
ESPN's Josh Weinfuss when asked if this could be the start of a run for the Cardinals:
"It very well should be. The way the Cardinals played in the fourth quarter to give them their first back-to-back wins of the season is the type of football needed to win another game or two -- which, with games against the Bears and Jets coming up, is possible. Arizona finally got Marvin Harrison Jr . involved throughout the game and heavily in the fourth quarter, something it had hardly done all season. When Arizona needed a stop the most, its defense held on third-and-long late in the fourth quarter, leading to a punt, which led to Arizona's game-winning drive."
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray isn't ready to settle just yet despite their recent form.
"Yeah, for me there's no complacency. We've been 7-0. We've been 8-0. We've been in playoffs once, but I'm trying to get to that next level. You know, that's where my mindset is," Murray said after the Week 8 win in Miami.
"I know we've happy right now. I know we're 4-4 and happen to be .500 and looking at the division and all that stuff. To me it doesn't really matter. I'm sticking to the grind, sticking to the process. That's what really matters. You can get beat any given Sunday in this league no matter who you are playing."
Strap in, Cardinals fans. This could be a fun ride.
