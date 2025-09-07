Cardinals Get Needed Boost Ahead of Saints Matchup
The Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints have unveiled their list of inactives ahead of Week 1's clash at the Superdome.
For Arizona, they entered this week relatively healthy with only Will Hernandez out and Owen Pappoe/Dante Stills questionable.
Hernandez, Bam Knight, Kei'Trel Clark, Elijah Jones and Xavier Thomas are inactive for the Cardinals today. Pappoe and Stills are active for Arizona despite their injuries.
Starting quarterback Kyler Murray gave everybody a scare earlier this morning when he was added to the injury report with illness - though he doesn't carry a game status, which means he ultimately is fine and will play in the season opener.
For the Saints, they suffered two losses on Friday when Trevor Penning and Chase Young were ruled out. Jordan Howden was questionable entering the weekend.
The Cardinals opted not to make any practice squad elevations this week thanks to their health while New Orleans signed defensive end Fadil Diggs to the active roster from the practice squad, elevated (standard) tight end Jack Stoll and defensive end Jonah Williams to the active roster.
Dante Stills is Huge Boost for Arizona Cardinals
Stills' absence would have been massive for today.
Though he's not a starter, Stills is in line to play a strong amount of snaps moving into 2025 in a Nick Rallis defense that heavily rotates their defensive line.
“Constant improvement. I told him that on the sideline I feel like when he got here as a pup, he would have a good day and then a bad day, a good day and a bad day. Kind of riding a rollercoaster and he's been steady this camp," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Stills this preseason.
"As steady as I've seen him over the course of two years and that's typically a good sign. He is consistently playing good ball right now.”
With names such as Walter Nolen, Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones on PUP/IR, Stills' presence will be needed in the early portion of the 2025 season.
Only playing 52% of snaps last season, Stills had 4.5 sacks.
The Cardinals have made a strong and conscious effort to improve their defensive line over the offseason.
“We obviously added some good pieces. Some guys that we've had a couple of years, or a year have improved their games, I think," said Gannon on adding to the room.
"I feel good about all their roles. (General Manager) Monti (Ossenfort) and his staff have done a good job of acquiring guys that kind of fit how we like to play. At the end of the day, our defense will go as the D-line goes. That's what I told them the other day. I do believe that. You have to be able to stop the run (and) you have to be able to affect the passer, so that's what I'm looking for out of our front.”
Kickoff between the Cardinals and Saints is at 10:00 AM MST.