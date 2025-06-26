Arizona Cardinals Legend Shamefully Snubbed From NFL Draft List
What makes a draft pick so special? It can vary on several factors like production and where a player was selected. That's what was taken into account in a recent ranking from Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon, who took it upon himself to rank the 25 best draft picks since the turn of the century.
That's a monumental task in its own right and there are no easy answers. His list compiled several of the greatest ever with no shortage of current and future Hall of Famers. As you would imagine, there were more than a few notable omissions to the list -- some more understanding than others.
I like to think of myself as a fairly objective person, which is why when I saw no Arizona Cardinals made the list I was puzzled.
Arizona Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin Left Off NFL Draft List
There are many Cardinals who fit that sort of criteria including Calais Campbell (50th overall in 2008), Adrian Wilson (64th overall in 2001), and to a degree Budda Baker (36th overall in 2017). Not to mention some other standouts like Tyrann Mathieu and Darnell Dockett, who were each third round picks in their respective classes.
However, there is one omission, and a perplexing one at that, with this that I genuinely take an issue with, and that's Anquan Boldin.
The Cardinals made Boldin their second round selection in 2003, where he was taken 54th overall. He opened his career with a then-rookie record 1,377 yards along with 101 receptions. He managed to top the 1,000 receiving yard barrier seven times across a 14 year career and post numbers that could one day get him into the Hall of Fame.
And yet, he was absent from this list, and I don't get it.
As I took a closer look at the ranking, I noticed more than a few players that I would've placed Boldin ahead of -- especially when taking into account his draft status and value for where he was taken. Let's start there, because if you're a first round pick I already have a hard time justifying you on this kind of list, and it has 10 day one guys... half of whom were taken in the top 16 picks.
There are some exceptions like Lamar Jackson 32nd overall. The only others on the ranking that I agree with are TJ Watt (30th overall), Ed Reed (24th overall), and Aaron Rodgers (24th overall).
The other first rounder outside the top half of day one, Justin Jefferson (22nd overall), and we'll discuss him more shortly.
But to turn the focus to his position, Boldin's career numbers rival some of the best receivers of this century. He ranks 14th all-time in receiving yards, ninth in receptions, and tied for 30th in touchdowns.
It places him in good company all-time, but it also stacks him up with the four receivers who made the list: Jefferson, Antonio Brown, Tyreek Hill, and Davante Adams. Of that group, Hill, Brown, and Adams all have more than 10,000 career receiving yards. Jefferson will join them shortly despite being in just his sixth pro season.
Next is playoff success. Boldin ranks 15th all-time in postseason receiving yards over 15 games, notably with 70.5 yards per game.
Just six of the 14 players with more career yards averaged more per game than Boldin. Within the group we are comparing, Hill (80.8) and Adams (82.7) are two of them. Brown was nearly identical to Boldin with 70.6. Jefferson is exempt here with just two postseason games.
We can see Boldin's regular and postseason successes were equal to the other four. Boldin also participated in two Super Bowl runs, including a win with the Ravens in 2012. If rings matter in this debate, that should be a major contributor.
But the most important aspect in debating these players is their draft value. Boldin's draft position gives him an edge over Jefferson and puts him on par with Adams, who was picked 53rd overall. Brown and Hill were both day three selections, so they beat Boldin there.
Boldin was snubbed from this list not only by the receivers ahead of him but also other players who seemingly earned their spots based on prestige. The point of a list like this should be focused on draft value, hence why Tom Brady was the top choice.
For a second-round pick to have the career from start to finish that Boldin had and not be included is a shame.