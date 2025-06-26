Who's the one Arizona Cardinals legend we would love to see on the team today?
The Arizona Cardinals are the NFL's oldest continuously run franchise, with their rich roots dating back to 1898.
While they have been one of the league's oldest organizations, they have only managed to reach the Super Bowl once, unfortunately dropping their chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cardinals fans will hope to see that happen one day, but nonetheless, they have seen great players roam the sidelines for their franchise.
Arizona has inducted 23 members into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with other legends surely to follow when the time comes. Legends have always been a part of the game, and the same goes for those who donned the cardinal and black.
Guys like Aeneas Williams, Larry Wilson, Dan Dierdorf, Carson Palmer, Patrick Peterson, Larry Fitzgerald, Duke Slater, Jim Hart, Carson Palmer, Roger Wehrli, Kurt Warner, and Calais Campbell are just some of the names that come to mind when speaking about the all-time greats to play for this heralded franchise.
With so many great players that have played for the Cardinals, it makes this next question all the more difficult. Who would we pick as the one Arizona legend to re-sign to today's team?
After examining the current shape of the roster, it's easy to eliminate much of the defense as the team went all-in on this side of the ball in the offseason. That takes us to the offensive side.
One could obviously make a case for either Palmer or Warner to be the guy, but in today's NFL, they likely wouldn't be as effective, especially with Kyler Murray still playing QB in Glendale. The offensive line looks to be plenty intact, while James Connor is one of the more underrated stars at the running back position.
That leaves us with the wide receiver room. This is where we go. We could have gone with tough-as-nails wideout Anquan Boldin, but it was obvious to go ahead and re-sign Larry Fitzgerald, who spent his entire 17-year career with the Cards.
Larry Legend
Fitzgerald was the face of the franchise for well over a decade on his way to being an 11-time Pro-Bowler and one-time AP First-Team All-Pro - he likely should have more. He is second all-time in career receiving yards and receptions for the Cardinals as well. His clutch playoff performances were magnificent, especially during the team's 2008 Super Bowl run.
Looking at the current landscape of the roster, the Cardinals could definitely use a Fitz in their wide receiver room. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the clear number one wideout right now, but adding Fitzgerald would likely move him to WR2.
This would be a formidable duo in today's NFL, similar to what we see in Tampa Bay with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Having the likes of Michael Wilson, Zay Jones, and Greg Dortch all move down a slot to round out some of the depth issues would also be a plus.
The NFL has become a passing league, and while the Cardinals' passing attack hasn't been horrible, adding Fitz would take it to a whole other level.
