Cardinals Lose Starting CB vs Chargers
GLENDALE -- Arizona Cardinals CB Sean Murphy-Bunting will miss the rest of Week 7's Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a neck injury.
Murphy-Bunting was listed on Arizona's injury report with a neck injury after exiting action in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. He was questionable but was made active by Arizona.
Murphy-Bunting exited action in the first half this week and went straight to the medical blue tent. After spending time in there with trainers, he walked to the locker room under his own power and ultimately did not return.
With Murphy-Bunting out, the Cardinals' cornerback rotation is Max Melton, Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas. Typical contributor Kei'Trel Clark was made inactive as a healthy scratch ahead of game time.
Arizona signed Murphy-Bunting this offseason to a three-year, $25.5 million contract to start for the Cardinals. Murphy-Bunting struggled last year with the Tennessee Titans but was shortly removed from helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their recent Super Bowl run.
Murphy-Bunting started all six games for the Cardinals entering tonight and has one interception on the season. He's allowed a completion percentage of 72.7% (16 completions on 22 targets) through the first stage of the season.
