Cardinals Make Final Roster Move vs Jets
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are elevating CB Divaad Wilson from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 10's meeting with the New York Jets.
Wilson will No. 27 for the Cardinals.
The move comes with safety Jalen Thompson being questionable due to an ankle injury, which can lead to a plethora of options for Arizona if Thompson isn't able to go.
"Thompson was officially listed as questionable for the game, but he did not practice Friday. Rookie Rabbit Taylor-Demerson is expected fill in, although the Cardinals have options. Slot cornerback Garrett Williams can play some safety, and the Cardinals also have Sean Murphy-Bunting back from a neck injury as well as cornerbacks Max Melton and Starling Thomas V," wrote AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban.
"Wilson is expected to take snaps on special teams as the others up their defensive workload."
Also questionable for the Cardinals is Jonah Williams with a knee injury. Williams practiced all week but is still technically on injured reserve - though his 21-day practice window was opened last week.
It's expected he'll be back after Arizona's bye in Week 11, and that could go for first-round pick Darius Robinson, who has yet to make his NFL debut and was again ruled out due to his calf injury.
Arizona welcomes a potentially potent Jets offense that features names such as Breece Hall, Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams to State Farm Stadium.
Official inactives will be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday.