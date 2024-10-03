Cardinals Re-Sign DL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back defensive lineman Ben Stille, according to the team.
"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has re-signed defensive lineman Ben Stille (STILL-ee) to the practice squad. The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.
"Stille (6-4, 296) is back with the Cardinals after playing three games with Tampa Bay. He signed with the Buccaneers active roster from the Cardinals practice squad on September 6.
"Stille will wear #90."
Stille played 14 defensive snaps for Tampa Bay after the Buccaneers signed him, recovering one fumble and registering one tackle during his time away.
Now, Stille arrives to a Cardinals squad that's 1-3 entering a tough stretch with road games against the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers in consecutive weeks.
Last season, Stille logged eight tackles and one sack in five games for the Cardinals.
Stille may be called up against a tough 49ers offense, one which Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon has a great deal of respect for.
“I would think it’s unique in how (49ers Head Coach) Kyle (Shanahan) deploys people and how they have different ways to do things. What I think they really do a good job of is counter punches, so when you try to take something away, he gets to what he needs to get to counter punch that," said Gannon.
"Obviously, their O-line coach is one of the best in the business. Their running back coach (is) one of the best in the business, their receivers block, their mode of play is on point. They have really good players and a good scheme, but they have a lot of different things.
"They got their babies, but then they got a lot of change up and counter punches so when you try to take away something—you put assets to one spot (then) you don’t have assets to another spot. They’re really good at finding where you’re not putting assets to and attacking it.”
