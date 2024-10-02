All Cardinals

Cardinals, 49ers Missing Several Stars on Injury Report

Both the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers have some hefty names on their first injury report.

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) smiles at the referee in the first quarter vs. the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers have unveiled their first injury report of Week 5, and it's unfortunately littered with big names on both sides:

ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

DNP - Isaiah Adams (thumb), Kelvin Beachum (hamstring), Matt Prater (knee), Garrett Williams (groin)

Limited - Christian Jones (ankle), Trey McBride (concussion), Khyiris Tonga (knee)

More on Williams from Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon:

"I think he's gotten better covering. In that slot, he's got some tough matchups. A lot of times he's one on one with a full route tree to cover. First, second, third level routes. I think he's doing a really good job. And he's very smart. He's a good processor, he's never really sped up. He's doing a good job."

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS INJURY REPORT

DNP - Chris Conley (oblique), Jacob Cowing (shoulder), Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), George Kittle (ribs), Fred Warner (ankle), Dee Winters (ankle)

Limited - Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), Kevin Givens (triceps), Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), Trent Williams (rest)

Full - Kalia Davis (knee), Kyle Juszcyk (shoulder)

More on Warner via ESPN's Nick Wagoner:

"Kyle Shanahan says fact that LB Fred Warner is day to day is a good sign after tests and scans, as it means he avoided a serious issue like a high ankle sprain. Shanahan said Warner will have a chance to heal up this week."

The Cardinals and 49ers will practice Thursday and Friday before being required to label players as questionable, out or doubtful ahead of Sunday.

