Cardinals, 49ers Missing Several Stars on Injury Report
The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers have unveiled their first injury report of Week 5, and it's unfortunately littered with big names on both sides:
ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
DNP - Isaiah Adams (thumb), Kelvin Beachum (hamstring), Matt Prater (knee), Garrett Williams (groin)
Limited - Christian Jones (ankle), Trey McBride (concussion), Khyiris Tonga (knee)
More on Williams from Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon:
"I think he's gotten better covering. In that slot, he's got some tough matchups. A lot of times he's one on one with a full route tree to cover. First, second, third level routes. I think he's doing a really good job. And he's very smart. He's a good processor, he's never really sped up. He's doing a good job."
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS INJURY REPORT
DNP - Chris Conley (oblique), Jacob Cowing (shoulder), Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), George Kittle (ribs), Fred Warner (ankle), Dee Winters (ankle)
Limited - Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), Kevin Givens (triceps), Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), Trent Williams (rest)
Full - Kalia Davis (knee), Kyle Juszcyk (shoulder)
More on Warner via ESPN's Nick Wagoner:
"Kyle Shanahan says fact that LB Fred Warner is day to day is a good sign after tests and scans, as it means he avoided a serious issue like a high ankle sprain. Shanahan said Warner will have a chance to heal up this week."
FULL INJURY REPORT
The Cardinals and 49ers will practice Thursday and Friday before being required to label players as questionable, out or doubtful ahead of Sunday.
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
- Cardinals Not Worried About Offensive Struggles
- Cardinals Drop in NFL Power Rankings
- Steelers Bring in Former Cardinals WR
- NFL Mock Draft