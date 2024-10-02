Cardinals Have One of NFL's Most Improved Players
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals OT Paris Johnson Jr. made the switch from right to left following a promising rookie season, and thus far, the transition has paid off.
Pro Football Focus marked Johnson as one of their most improved players thus far:
"It was only a matter of time before Johnson burst onto the scene. Last year’s sixth overall pick has looked like a high-profile selection in 2024, posting an 83.5 PFF overall grade that ranks ninth among tackles," wrote Bradley Locker.
"Johnson has put his blue-chip traits on display across the board — especially in run blocking, where he boasts an 80.6 mark. A nice complement is his pass protection, where he has surrendered only five pressures on 129 opportunities.
"Although the Cardinals are 1-3, the offense has been sound so far, sitting ninth in EPA per play. Johnson helping protect Kyler Murray and open rushing lanes for James Conner has been an asset."
Many were curious to see how Johnson would perform on the opposite side, though many believed the left was his more "natural" position.
Along a Cardinals offensive line that isn't quite considered to be strong, Johnson has been a bright spot.
"I think he's done a good job. He continues to continues to work on his game. He's been good in pass pro - I know he had the one penalty there last week, but he's doing a good job," said head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"His attention to detail and his enthusiasm and effort to get better (stands out). I think he puts a lot on himself. He's a very prideful guy, and he wants to be one of the best out there, and he's doing a good job."
