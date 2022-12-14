Cardinals Release First Injury Report vs. Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report of Week 15's meeting with the Denver Broncos.

Today the Cardinals held a walk-thru so these are just estimations:

DNP- Zach Allen, Byron Murphy Jr.

Limited- Rashaad Coward, Colt McCoy, Lecitus Smith, Charles Washington, Marco Wilson

The Cardinals today also made some roster moves:

-Designated offensive lineman Will Hernandez to return from the injured reserve list

-Signed tight end Maxx Williams to the active roster from the practice squad

-Signed quarterback David Blough to the active roster from Minnesota’s practice squad

-Re-signed cornerback Jace Whittaker to the active roster

-Placed wide receiver Rondale Moore and quarterback Kyler Murray on injured reserve

-Signed quarterback Carson Strong to the practice squad

Allen had surgery on his hand and is not expected to play this week. Kliff Kingsbury also says Murphy is still working his way through a back injury. Wilson is expected to be okay.

