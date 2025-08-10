Cardinals Rookie Reacts to Dominant Debut
GLENDALE -- The dust has settled on the Arizona Cardinals' preseason opening win over the Kansas City Chiefs, though a promising career may have just been launched.
Cardinals third-round pick Jordan Burch had himself quite the game, consistently causing mayhem in Kansas City's backfield and recording a sack - though a penalty negated the big moment.
"I did see him win some rushes, which was good to see, and winning the right way too. I can't remember if he was in but we lost contain [on] one that I wasn't happy about, but I thought the d-line, the outside linebackers as a whole rushed well," Jonathan Gannon said after the game when asked about Burch.
"I know LJ had the sack, but their quarterback seemed like he was under duress a little bit. So that was good."
In the locker room we spoke with Burch, which you can view the whole interview below:
Arizona Cardinals EDGE Jordan Burch Reacts to Preseason Win
"In practice, you can't really get too close to the quarterback. So coming out, being able to let it fly. Coach is like, just work your moves, have fun and run around. So that's kind of what the focus was for tonight," said Burch.
"It felt great. I haven't been able to hit a quarterback since January 1, so being able to go out there with my guys and get after the quarterback, was fun."
Burch, a star DL at Oregon, arrived to a stacked edge rusher's room - though the rookie could force his way into early playing time if he continues to flash like he did on Saturday night.
When asked if he felt like he was underrated, Burch offered:
"I don't really feel like that. I just know these guys are older, with more experience, so I'm asking questions and following by whatever they need. Just being that rookie. I ask a lot, all the time. Like last night I was asking Josh [Sweat], did he get a sack his rookie year - he said he never got a sack in preseason. I said, 'I'm gonna get you one.' So that was just kind of the focus, just asking questions and going out there."
"... I learn from Zaven - really our whole room, because they've done it before. So anytime we cut on the film, I can ask questions like, 'what pass rush did you think would work on this, or what step to take?' and they'll help me out."
So far, so good for the rookie.