How Every Arizona Cardinals Rookie Performed in Preseason Debut
The Arizona Cardinals 2025 NFL Draft class has its first professional game in the books. Nearly all of the rookies got a good amount of playing time, including offensive lineman Hayden Conner with a team-high in snaps. All but one player who suited up, Will Johnson, played at least 24 snaps; Johnson played 19 but was a starter. First-round pick Walter Nolen did not suit up due to injury.
It was a successful night for the class if for no other reason than the amount of time they each saw on the field. It also felt as though most of them made the best of their time on the field, with some making standout plays. In fact, Kitan Crawford arguably had the play of the game.
As one would expect, everyone was up and down, but we took a brief look at each rookie's performance to give you the reader's digest version of how the youngsters looked in their first NFL action.
How Each Arizona Cardinals Rookie Performed vs Kansas City Chiefs
Walter Nolen
Nolen did not play as he works back from a calf strain. We aren't sure how much, if at all, we will see Nolen in the preseason. It's easy to imagine the team would like him as healthy as possible all year, and if that means holding him out of preseason action, then so be it.
Will Johnson
It wasn't the best night for Johnson, who was flagged for pass interference on the Chiefs opening drive. The next play, Patrick Mahomes threw his only pass of the night for a one-yard touchdown to Jason Brownlee. Overall, Johnson played 19 snaps on the night and did not record any statistics for the box score fans.
Jordan Burch
The official box score wasn't kind to Burch's name as he recorded a single tackle on 24 snaps. He did manage a sack, but it was wiped out by a penalty. We liked what we saw as far as tape goes.
Cody Simon
Simon tied for the team-lead in defensive snaps with 33 (tied with Jammie Robinson). He turned those snaps into three solo tackles. It was nice to see him get some good reps in, especially when he was given the green light to lead the defense.
Denzel Burke
The Phoenix native saw plenty of playing time in his professional football debut. Burke finished second in tackles with five, all solo stops. He also recorded a tackle for loss. It wasn't a perfect night for Burke in coverage, but it felt like he made the most of his 26 snaps.
Hayden Conner
Conner saw the most snaps of any player for the Cardinals with 43. Four players were tied behind him with 30 each. The sixth-rounder found some playing time at center -- a position he is very unfamiliar with -- but it's notable as we see how the depth chart battle proceeds for the interior of the offensive line. That group, by the way, didn't look great.
Kitan Crawford
The Cardinals' seventh-round pick made perhaps the play of the night and went top shelf to get an interception off Bailey Zappe in the third quarter. Crawford is fighting for a roster spot as a late-round draft pick, and plays like that are what will keep him around. In 26 snaps, Crawford managed one of the biggest plays of the night.