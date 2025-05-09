Cardinals Sign 4 Rookie Draft Picks
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of four rookies from their 2025 NFL Draft class ahead of the start of rookie mini-camp, which runs May 9-11.
DL Jordan Burch, CB Denzel Burke, OL Hayden Conner and S Kitan Crawford all inked their first professional deals this week. DL Walter Nolen, CB Will Johnson and LB Cody Simon are still unsigned as of this time.
More on each of the signees from the team's Media Relations department:
Jordan Burch
:Burch (6-4, 279) spent the past two seasons at Oregon after playing his first three years at South Carolina. In his college career, he played 58 games (36 starts) and had 170 tackles, 16.0 sacks, 33.0 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries one interception and 11 passes defensed.
"Burch set career-highs last season with 8.5 sacks and six passes defensed and added 11 tackles for loss with the Ducks, earning All-Big 10 honors after playing 10 games (nine starts). A three-year starter, Burch played 37 games the past three seasons (2022-24) and had 125 tackles, 15.0 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble."
Denzel Burke
"Burke (5-11, 186) is a Phoenix, AZ native who attended Saguaro High School and Brophy College Prep prior to playing 51 games at Ohio State. He finished his Buckeyes career with 140 tackles (104 solo), four interceptions, 27 passes defensed and one forced fumble.
"Burke set the record for the most starts by a defensive back (51) in school history, becoming just the third player in school history to start 50+ games. In 2024, he helped Ohio State win the National Championship after starting all 16 games and earning honorable mention all-Big Ten accolades for the second time.
"He had a career-high 48 tackles and two interceptions last year, helping the Buckeyes finish with the top total defense and scoring defense in the nation."
Hayden Conner
"Conner (6-6, 314) was a three-year starter who played 51 games (43 starts) during his four seasons at Texas, including starting his final 43 contests at left guard for the Longhorns. He was a semifinalist in both 2023 and 2024 for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive lineman.
"In 2024, Conner started all 16 games for a Texas team that advanced to the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs. He helped the Longhorns offense average 437.4 yards per game in 2024, including 158.8 rushing yards per game. According to PFF, he was credited with zero sacks allowed on 617 pass blocking snaps last season."
Kitan Crawford
"Crawford (5-11, 202) played over 1,000 special teams snap in his college career, collecting 17 tackles, a blocked field goal and blocked punt. He earned Honorable Mention All-Mountain West Conference accolades last season at Nevada after appearing in all 13 games (12 starts) and leading the Wolf Pack with 76 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions (one returned 52 yards for a TD), seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
"Crawford played his four collegiate seasons at Texas and was named Honorable Mention Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year in 2023. Crawford finished his college career by appearing in 60 games (17 starts), collecting 137 tackles (87 solo), five tackles for loss, three interceptions, 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery."