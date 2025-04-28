Cardinals Sign 6 New Players After Draft
ARIZONA -- The 2025 NFL Draft is now in the rearview mirror, and after drafting seven new players to the roster, the Arizona Cardinals have added six new players as undrafted free agents.
Per an official press release, the Cardinals announced the following six player signings pending physicals:
- Florida State offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers
- Texas San-Antonio tight end Oscar Cardenas
- Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Fryar
- Wisconsin wide receiver Bryson Green
- Connecticut offensive lineman Valentin Senn
- Tennessee defensive lineman Elijah Simmons
More on each player from the team's media relations department:
"Byers (6-4, 320) appeared in 23 games (22 starts) at right tackle over the past two seasons with Florida State after playing four seasons at UTEP where he started 30-of-33 games played at right tackle. Last year with the Seminoles, he played nine games with eight starts at right tackle and was given the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award. In 2023, Byers helped Florida State win the ACC Championship while starting all 14 games. While at UTEP, he was a first-team All-Conference USA selection in 2022.
"Cardenas (CAR-den-iss) (6-4, 265) played six seasons at the University of Texas at San Antonio and finished his career as the school’s all-time leader among tight ends in receptions (65), receiving yards (1,138) and touchdowns (nine). Last season, he was a second-team all-American Athletic Conference selection and was a semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist given to a player with the best combination of academics, leadership and on-field performance. Cardenas appeared in 65 games (40 starts) at UTSA and was a three-time all-conference selection.
"Fryar (6-5, 320) played five seasons at Ohio State (2020-24) and appeared in 54 games (30 starts). He reunites with Cardinals offensive line coach Justin Frye, who was his position coach at Ohio State the past three seasons. Last year, Fryar started all 16 games at right tackle for the National Champion Buckeyes and earned honorable mention all-Big Ten honors. He was one of only two offensive linemen to start all 16 games for Ohio State last season. In 2023, Fryar started all 13 games at right tackle for Ohio State and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.
"Green (6-1, 207) played the past two seasons at Wisconsin after spending the first two years of his collegiate career at Oklahoma State. He is a native of Allen, TX and played at Allen High School, the same high school as Kyler Murray. Green appeared in 42 total games and finished his college career with 97 receptions for 1,422 yards and 11 touchdowns. At Wisconsin, he played 19 games and had 49 receptions for 699 yards and four touchdowns while also adding all-Big Ten academic honors. In his first two seasons at Oklahoma State, Green played 23 games and had 48 receptions for 723 yards and seven touchdowns.
"Senn (6-7, 310) is a native of Volders, Austria and was a three-year starter at left tackle at Connecticut. He appeared in 41 games for the Huskies the past four years after beginning his collegiate career at Colorado. Prior to college, Senn played three seasons for the Swarco Raiders in Tirol, Austria. Last season he started all 13 games for the Huskies and helped them win the Fenway Bowl after starting all 12 games in 2023.
"Simmons (6-1, 334) played six seasons at Tennessee (2019-24) and appeared in 55 games, collecting 59 tackles, seven tackles for loss three passes defensed and a half sack. Known for his ability to stop the run, Simmons played all 13 games last season for Tennessee and had 11 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss while helping the Volunteers to the College Football Playoff. In 2023, Simmons appeared in nine games and had 19 tackles and three tackles for loss."