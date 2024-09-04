Cardinals Predicted to Shock NFL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals approach the 2024 season with little expectations of making noise - at least from the outside world.
"Everybody is on their phone, social media, and they see you see it pop up," Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White told reporters when asked about dealing with outside noise.
"As much as you want to say you don't see it you definitely see it. You have to do your best to tunnel it and put it in the right type of motivation or whatever you need to do for yourself to prove people wrong."
It's not exactly shocking to see a team believe in themselves ahead of the regular season - nor is it apprehensible for national outlets to take a "see it before we believe it" approach with this team.
Yet when it comes to NFL head coaches and executives, they'll side with the guys at the team facility in Tempe.
The Athletic - continuing their series of interviewing anonymous personnel members throughout the league - took the opinions of 27 combined head coaches and executives on various topics ahead of the regular season.
The Cardinals finished atop the list of "who will surprise in a good way" with seven votes out of the 21 people who answered. The Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks finished just shy of the No. 1 spot with six votes each.
Jeff Howe with more:
"The league has spoken, and they love where the Arizona Cardinals are heading," he wrote.
"They were well coached last year by Jonathan Gannon despite not having a lot of talent, and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is extremely well regarded around the NFL. General manager Monti Ossenfort has done a good job in the draft, according to rival executives, and he’s building the roster with a clear vision."
One NFL head coach told Howe:
“I’ve got a feeling (quarterback) Kyler (Murray) is going to have a bounce-back year. I really like their offensive coordinator. I like the scheme they run.”- Anonymous NFL head coach on Arizona
Previously, rival NFL execs praised Ossenfort to The Athletic about his roster construction while Petzing is considered a potential head coaching candidate next offseason.
The Athletic previously polled anonymous NFL agents - and they voted Arizona as one of the most unstable franchises in the league. You can read more about that right here.
Cardinals DL L.J. Collier says the Cardinals are ready to put the league on notice themselves.
"I really do think Week 1 in Buffalo we're gonna put the league on notice, I feel like that'd be the perfect team to do it (against) because everybody thinks they're going to win the Super Bowl this year. So why not start with the Super Bowl contenders and put ourselves in the mix?" said Collier.
