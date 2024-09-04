Cardinals Get Good News in Injury Report vs Bills
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have revealed their first injury report ahead of their Week 1 road matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
It's fairly clean.
Only Xavier Weaver (oblique) and Tip Reiman (ankle) were listed on Wednesday's report. Weaver did not participate at all while Reiman was limited.
Weaver - an undrafted rookie - also didn't practice on Monday. Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon said the wideout was still dealing with some things but would see a ramp-up soon.
"Zay [Xavier] Weaver's got a little bit of a nick in his oblique, so he's not going to be out there today, but he should be ramping up here as we get going," Gannon said earlier this week.
As for Reiman, his injury was also noted earlier in the practice week - though he was spotted on the field working both Monday and Wednesday, a good sign for the rookie tight end's status moving forward.
As for Buffalo, the following players were full participants:
Cole Bishop (Shoulder)
Quintin Morris (Shoulder)
Curtis Samuel (Toe)
Mitchell Trubisky (knee) was limited while Javon Solomon (oblique) was the only Bills player who did not practice today.
The Cardinals and Bills will practice twice more this week before official game status designations are due after Friday.
Out means they will not play, doubtful means they are unlikely to play and questionable means the player is uncertain. The NFL did away with the previous tag of probable last year.
The day before games, teams typically announce two standard practice squad elevations, which may tell which players on the active roster could either be a true game-time decision or who may not play due to injury.
On Sunday, official inactives are due 90 minutes before kickoff.
Cardinals - Bills will kickoff at 10:00 AM Arizona Time on Sunday in Buffalo.
