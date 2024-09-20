Cardinals Star Weighs in on Wild NFL Debate

All Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals aren't a fan of getting rid of the two-high safety look.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during player introductions before facing the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 26, 2023.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during player introductions before facing the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 26, 2023. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
ARIZONA -- It's fair to say the Arizona Cardinals aren't crazy about recent discussions surrounding the league's massive movement to a two-high safety look on the defensive side of the ball.

ESPN's Mel Kiper suggested earlier this week that the league ban the two-high safety look with the lack of big plays downfield through two weeks of play.

Cardinals star Budda Baker isn't a fan of the idea.

"What?" asked a confused Baker on the proposal.

"That's crazy. The rules already changed so much in the offense's favor. I don't know what else you need to ask a defensive player to do. So hopefully that doesn't become a rule."

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon - after nearly having his jaw drop on the floor when asked about it - remained diplomatic.

"Yeah, I didn't hear that. Obviously, no thoughts about that - we'll play by the rules. I know this: you got 11 guys and you can deploy them however you want," he said.

The next question, Gannon pointed out that defenses do a pretty good job of adjusting in what's evolved as an offensive-friendly league.

"That's kind of the evolution, and offenses find a way to counteract defenses - it's just the evolution of the game which makes the game the best game in the world to me," he told reporters on Friday.

"There's always - you kind of look at trends and different things, it goes into philosophies and coaches and your players and who you're playing, but I'm sure they'll have a week where you guys will be like, 'Oh my God, we should put 12 guys on defense. There was a million explosives (plays) and a million points scored. It's the ebb and flow of the NFL season."

Both the Cardinals and their Week 3 opponents in the Detroit Lions rarely use Cover 2 (which is admittedly not the same as a two-high safety look but generally is grouped together) - as Football Insights shows both teams use Cover 2 just 6% of the time.

