Cardinals Weapon Missing From Practice
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals did not see tight end Trey McBride practice on Wednesday ahead of their Week 4 battle against the Washington Commanders.
McBride - who suffered a hit to the head late in Arizona's Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions - was confirmed to be in concussion protocol earlier this week by head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Ahead of practice today, Gannon confirmed McBride was still in protocol.
The Cardinals did see right tackle Kelvin Beachum return to practice while his backup in Jackson Barton was not spotted. Beachum missed Week 3 with a hamstring injury while Barton exited late with a toe injury.
Through three games, McBride is Arizona's receptions leader with 14. He has 122 yards on the year with no touchdowns just yet. He's tied for fourth in receptions at the position.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says McBride's presence opens up the rest of the offense:
“Trey’s a beast, and I love all of the options we have out there across the board. I feel like I’m very confident in every guy out there and it’s a good feeling for me, honestly. It’s a great feeling. Every guy we have out there can win one-on-one or zone—doesn’t matter. I love the group that we have.”
McBride emerged on the scene last season while filling in for the injured Zach Ertz and quickly established himself as one of the better talents at his position.
He entered 2024 with some massive goals.
"I definitely feel confident, I know exactly what I'm capable of doing. I know that I can be a great player in this league. And this is the first time I've came into a room and kind of had that respect that I can play. It just makes me want to work harder really, it brings fuel to me," said McBride.
"It's something that I really love to do, and I'm super excited for, but I do feel confident. I feel like I know exactly what I'm capable of doing. Now it's just fine tuning and making sure that the other guys in the room can do the exact same."
The Cardinals will practice on Thursday and Friday before designating statuses such as out, doubtful or questionable on players.
