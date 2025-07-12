Cardinals Rival Urged to Sign Five-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver
The Arizona Cardinals are entering the 2025 season as arguably the third-best team in the NFC West, with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams hoisting more talented squads.
The Cardinals are betting on Kyler Murray, who will be 28-years-old during the 2025 season, to take a leap. He's at his healthiest point since the 2022 season and played every game in 2024 -- the first time he's accomplished that feat since 2020.
Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. should take a jump in production, and the Cardinals' defense will better support the offense after roster upgrades were made this past offseason.
Still, it doesn't seem Arizona is quite ready to win the NFC West. To make matters worse, the Rams could improve their roster even further ahead of training camp.
Bleacher Report pitches a scenario in which star wide receiver Amari Cooper, who spent last season with the Buffalo Bills, joins the Rams ahead of training camp, solidifying a receiving trio of Davante Adams, Puka Nacua and Cooper.
"At 31, coming off a down year, Amari Cooper isn't going to break the bank in his first offseason as a free agent. As a perennial postseason contender, the Rams could appeal to the five-time Pro Bowler who may want a chance to play in the Super Bowl at this stage in his career," Bleacher Report writes. "In Los Angeles, Cooper would join a playoff-caliber team that has a well-respected quarterback under center. Nacua, Adams and Cooper would be one of the league's top receiver trios."
If the Rams made this move, the Cardinals' division rival would get even stronger, making it even less likely Arizona finds its way back to the postseason by way of being division champions.
Sure, it's an older receiver corps, hypothetically, when slotting Adams and Cooper alongside Nacua. Still, it would be a strong trio for Matthew Stafford.
Led by Murray -- who could have his best season since 2021 in his coming campaign -- the Cardinals will aim to leap both the Rams and 49ers to win the NFC West, securing their first playoff bid in four years.
Arizona is on track for quite an improvement this season, but will it be enough if the Rams are able to make another big addition of their own?