First Cardinals vs Dolphins Injury Report Revealed
ARIZONA -- The first injury report for Week 8's battle between the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins has been released.
The Cardinals, who only held a walk-through today after playing on Monday Night Football, gave their estimations for what would have been a typical practice day for them.
DNP - Dennis Gardeck (knee), Christian Jones (personal), Roy Lopez (ankle), Sean Murphy Bunting (neck) and Darius Robinson (personal/calf)
Limited - Kelvin Beachum (groin), Max Melton (neck) and Owen Pappoe (hip)
Full - Isaiah Adams (thumb)
Miami officially designated quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return from injured reserve today, clearing the way for the franchise passer to make his first apperance since suffering a concussion in Week 2.
DNP - Terron Armstead (rest), Calais Campbell (rest), Storm Duck (ankle), Tyler Huntley (shoulder), Kader Kohou (neck)
Limited - Liam Eichenberg (shoulder), Jevon Holland (hand), Emmanuel Ogbah (bicep), Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Jaylen Waddle (quad)
The two teams will practice twice more this week before labeling injured players as either questionable, out or doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup.
The Dolphins are 2-4 while Arizona is 3-4 (Miami had an early bye week).
