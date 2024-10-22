Cardinals Top Pass Rusher Suffers Season-Ending Injury
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals won their Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, though they weren't without loss.
The Cardinals saw outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck exit during action with a knee injury and eventually did not return, though the veteran was spotted on the sidelines in street clothing.
Now, Gardeck reportedly is done for the season with a torn ACL.
From NFL insider Mike Garafolo:
"#AZCardinals LB Dennis Gardeck tore his ACL last night, sources say. Tough loss for Arizona, as the seventh-year veteran had three sack, an interception and a fumble forced in seven games this season," he put on social media.
Gardeck now joins players such as Justin Jones, Bilal Nichols, BJ Ojulari and Darius Robinson as Cardinals front seven players to hit or eventually spend time on injured reserve. Robinson is the lone player expected to be back at some point this season.
Gardeck - a prior team captain - played in all seven games for Arizona this season as their starting outside linebacker opposite of Zaven Collins. Gardeck lead the Cardinals with three sacks to pair with 22 tackles and one forced fumble.
Arizona now moves forward with a 3-4 record on the year and a depleted defensive front. The Cardinals are expected to place Gardeck on injured reserve at some point this week.
Another blow for Arizona - we'll see how they respond.
