Refs Defend Controversial Calls in Cardinals-Chargers Game
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals moved to 3-4 on the season after a thrilling win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
The game was ultimately won via field goal as time expired, though two plays have been major talking points for fans on both sides along with neutral spectators.
The first flag (which was picked up) came before Arizona's game-winning drive when the Chargers were trailing 14-12 just before the two-minute warning.
On a third-and-four at the AZ 22, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's pass landed by itself downfield with no receiver near. Chargers WR Simi Fehoko looked to be on a different page than Herbert, cutting inside rather than continuing down the field.
There was initially a flag thrown by the officials, but it was later picked up after the pass was deemed uncatchable.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh wasn't pleased.
After the game, referee Clete Blakeman met with PFWA pool reporter Daniel Popper and provided the following when asked about the play.
The exhange:
Popper - "And then on the previous drive, on the third down, you guys had thrown a flag there, but picked it up. It looked like Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines was pretty upset. What call was he looking for there and why did you guys initially throw the flag and then pick it up?"
Blakeman - "Well, you can ask him what call he was looking for. But the call was that it was essentially uncatchable by way of the flight of the ball and where it landed. So, we got together, three or four of us, and decided that it was uncatchable."
Popper - "So initially, the flag was thrown because there would have been illegal contact or pass interference, but then it was deemed uncatchable?"
Blakeman - "Correct."
The Chargers settled for a field goal, putting their lead at 15-14 with just under two minutes remaining.
The Cardinals eventually got the ball back with an opportunity to take the lead with just a field goal earning victory.
After an incomplete pass to Michael Wilson on the first play, the Cardinals targeted rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. down the right sideline, who did not catch the pass but did draw a personal foul penalty on Chargers CB Cam Hart - giving Arizona a fresh set of downs and pushing the ball to the AZ 45.
More from Popper and Blakeman's exchange on this play:
Popper - "What did you guys see on the unnecessary roughness call on the final drive of the game?"
Blakeman - "The flag was thrown by the back judge, middle of the field, center field guy. He had a really good look at it. It was essentially helmet-to-helmet contact near the head and neck area of the receiver, which is what trigger the foul for unnecessary roughness."
Popper - "So the call, just to be clear here, was because of helmet-to-helmet contact?"
Blakeman - "Correct."
The hit, from another angle:
The next play, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray found running back James Conner for a 33-yard gain, putting Arizona in prime position to end the night on a game-winning field goal, which is exactly what they did.
The Cardinals emerged victorious in 17-15 fashion, and while plenty of people are upset over two different calls late in the game, both were defended by the NFL and their officiating crew.
