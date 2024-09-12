Former Cardinals GM Again Questions Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim still has questions about QB Kyler Murray's study habits.
Keim - on his first podcast for "Arizona Football Daily" - said Murray played well in the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills, but did have some questions on the man he drafted with the No. 1 overall pick six years ago.
“Trey McBride was open one time. I think it would have been a touchdown down in the red zone. I think he missed Harrison, Jr. There was somebody else I thought he missed on a wide open play, maybe even a busted coverage. Those are all things that come with studying the game, studying the tape. And those were areas that, quite frankly, Kyler had to improve," Keim said (h/t Kyle Odegard of SportsCasting).
“To his defense, sometimes when you get guys like that who are the best athlete on the field their whole life, (they) develop bad habits. Running too much, trying to get outside the pocket instead of hitting your back foot and making a quick decision.”
If you recall, Murray's massive contract extension a few offseasons ago was met with heavy criticism after a study clause in the deal was made public.
Murray's fought hard to reverse some lazy narratives on his name, though his former general manager still has some questions on his process.
"The thing with him, obviously, is can he do it on a consistent basis, for 16, 17, whatever weeks? That is, for me, the million dollar question. I think sometimes you get guys like him, the more athletic quarterbacks, who can develop bad habits because they can do so many things athletically that they can get away with it," Keim said.
“So studying the game, learning how to process information, all of those things aren’t as on the forefront as it would be for a pocket passer that stands tall in the pocket. The guy does things that are just rare, but at the same time, the studying, the processing of information, that’s what makes you great and consistent in this league at that position.”