Former Cardinals Coach Has Clear Kyler Murray Concern
Kyler Murray's tenure with the Arizona Cardinals has been headlined by potential.
During Murray's time with the Cardinals, he has been unable to reach his full potential. In fact, he's just now feeling fully recovered from his ACL tear in 2022, as he recently revealed. He's been a strong quarterback, just not to the level he initially projected. Still, there's time.
During his time at Oklahoma, the 5-foot-10 quarterback was projected to be an elite quarterback with a long career. His arm talent and foot speed make him a versatile signal-caller to build around, and Arizona -- with the help of a reloaded roster -- might be able to unleash that talent this season.
Not only is Murray feeling the healthiest he has in years -- which will improve his ground game and rushing attack -- but his teammate, Budda Baker, claims he's been "in his bag."
“He’s kind of been in his bag this whole offseason, doing no-look throws and having a great offseason training camp,” Baker told ESPN's Mina Kimes. “K1, he’s going to run a little bit more. A little outside the pocket, inside the pocket throws. He’s going to kind of do it all and he’s going to get all his guys the rock.”
For the Cardinals to reach their full potential as a franchise, Murray needs to be great. Former Arizona coach Todd Haley isn't buying that the OU product can do so, though.
"I like a lot of things about this guy. He's fun to watch, but, you know, believing he's got a chance to ever move into the upper echelon of quarterbacks, which I think a team like the Cardinals would have to have, to be truly competitive. I just don't see it," Haley said (H/T Bo Brack, PHNX).
According to the way Baker speaks of Murray and his offseason work, it sounds like next season could be electric for the Cardinals' quarterback. Will it translate to wins, though? Will the club reap the benefits of Murray being at his healthiest point in years?
Haley was an offensive coordinator with the Cardinals during the 2007 and 2008 seasons. He was successful enough to have landed a head coaching position in the NFL. He's gotten plenty of experience coaching football at the highest level, yet he's hesitant to buy into what Murray is selling in terms of production under center.
Last season, the Cardinals posted eight wins, which was an improvement from previous seasons. Murray and the rest of the roster look to continue heading in the right trajectory, proving pundits, fans and former coaches wrong.
Their over/under win total for next season has been set at 8.5 wins, which means Vegas believes they'll be close to the team they were last year. Odds are, they'll be able to improve with a healthier Murray and a strengthened roster around him.
