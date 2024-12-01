James Conner Makes Cardinals History vs Vikings
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner has made franchise history in Week 13's meeting against the Minnesota Vikings.
Conner needed just seven scrimmage yards to eclipse 1,000 yards on the season, which he did on the opening drive - making him the first Cardinals player to total more than 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first four seasons on the team.
Other milestones within reach for Conner:
- With 53 rushing yards, Conner (3,238) would pass Pro Football Hall of Famer Ollie Matson (3,331) for the 9th-most rushing yards in franchise history. With 97 rushing yards, he would also pass Wayne Morris (3,375) for 8th place.
■ With 100+ rushing yards, Conner would have 10 games with 100+ rush- ing yards as a member of the Cardinals, the third-most in franchise history. It would also mark his seventh 100-yard rushing performance is his last 14 games and his fifth 100-yard outing in 2024.
■ With a rushing TD, Conner would have 35 rushing TDs with Arizona, the third most in franchise history (Ottis Anderson - 46 and Wayne Morris - 37)
Since his arrival, Conner has been nothing short of impressive after departing the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I love watching James (Conner). He’s a great player. a workhorse. I was joking with him after and I told him, 'Man, it looks like you're getting younger out there. You don't get tired, no nothing.' It’s definitely great to see and watch all his hard work pay off," linebacker Kyzir White said a few weeks ago.
Conner also became just the fifth NFL player to total 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of the last four seasons, joining the likes of Derrick Hendry, Josh Jacobs, Alvin Kamara and Ja'Marr Chase.