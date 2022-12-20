Report: Cardinals Signing QB James Morgan to Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly signing QB James Morgan to their practice squad according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

The Arizona Cardinals have quite the situation on their hands at quarterback this week.

Perhaps we found some clarity, however.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on Tuesday that the Cardinals are signing quarterback James Morgan to their practice squad.

With Cardinals QB Kyler Murray out for the foreseeable future with a torn ACL, the team turned to veteran Colt McCoy to finish the season. However in the early minutes of the third quarter in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos, the Cardinals lost McCoy to a concussion and quickly shifted to third-string passer Trace McSorley.

Now, as McCoy goes through concussion protocol with a questionable status at best, the Cardinals look to start McSorley against Tampa Bay with David Blough behind him.

The signing of Morgan might be an indication Arizona isn't confident in McCoy's readiness for the Christmas Day battle with the Buccaneers.

Morgan played QB at Bowling Green before being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He's bounced on four different practice squads since. He recently signed with the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers in late September.

The Cardinals will release their first injury report for the week tomorrow, so perhaps we'll gain more clarity when speaking with head coach Kliff Kingsbury then too.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Cardinals Have Different Avenues at QB for Week 16

Ten Candidates for Arizona Cardinals' GM Job

Cardinals Leaders Speak on Postseason Elimination

For Now, Cardinals Have Top-Five Pick in NFL Draft

Kliff Kingsbury Gives Updates on Injured Stars