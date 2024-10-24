All Cardinals

Tyreek Hill Added to Dolphins-Cardinals Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins have added their star receiver.

Sep 30, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Miami Dolphins have added star receiver Tyreek Hill to their Week 8 injury report against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dolphins Thursday Injury Report

DNP -  Storm Duck (ankle), Tyler Huntley (shoulder), Kader Kohou (neck)

Limited - Liam Eichenberg (shoulder), Jevon Holland (hand), Emmanuel Ogbah (bicep), Zach Sieler (eye), Tyreek Hill (foot) and Jaylen Waddle (quad)

Full - Tua Tagovailoa (concussion)

Off Injury Report - Terron Armstead (rest), Calais Campbell (rest),

Hill's addition comes one day after he told fantasy football owners to start him with Tagovailoa returning to the mix.

"We're back, baby! Strike up the f----- band, start me this week. Let's go!" he told reporters.

Tagovailoa was upgraded from limited to full as he works his way back from a concussion. Sieler was the only other change/addition to Miami's injury report today.

Cardinals Thursday Injury Report

DNP - Dennis Gardeck (knee), Roy Lopez (ankle), Sean Murphy Bunting (neck) Kelvin Beachum (groin), and Darius Robinson (personal/calf)

Limited - Max Melton (neck) and Owen Pappoe (hip)

Full - Isaiah Adams (thumb) and Christian Jones (personal),

Jones returned to practice after missing Wednesday due to personal reasons while Beachum was downgraded after being limited yesterday. All other players remain in the same boat ahead of Friday.

Both the Cardinals and Dolphins will practice once more this week before listing official game statuses such as questionable, doubtful and out.

