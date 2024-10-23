All Cardinals

Tyreek Hill Sends Message Ahead of Cardinals vs Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is confident in his abilities against the Arizona Cardinals.

Donnie Druin

Sep 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Ahead of playing the Arizona Cardinals this week, Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill sent a message to his fantasy football owners with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set to return to action:

"We're back, baby! Strike up the f----- band, start me this week. Let's go!"

Hill has been without Tagovailoa since he exited Week 2 with a concussion. Hill hasn't scored since Week 1 and has seen the following performances to start the 2024 season:

Week 1: 7 REC, 130 YARDS, 1 TD
Week 2: 3 REC, 24 YARDS
Week 3: 3 REC, 40 YARDS
Week 4: 4 REC, 23 YARDS
Week 5: 6 REC, 69 YARDS
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: 1 REC, 8 YARDS

Miami is just 2-4 on the season, though Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon knows exactly what the Dolphins and their explosive offense brings to the table.

“You have to be on the details. They’re one of the highest motion teams. Different tempos of motion would make it challenging. I think he's (McDaniel) on the cutting edge of how he uses motion, and he doesn't just motion to motion," Gannon explained.

"It's very thought out and unique why he does what they do. It puts a lot of pressure and stress on a defense, so that’s good design by him. He's a whiz man, so you` have to you have to be on the details of your coverage structures, the run game, your leverages, the adjustments in the back end. You have to be on the details. It stresses you out.”

Arizona ranks near the bottom of the league in team passing yards allowed per game at 236.9 - and with Hill's dynamic speed - we'll see if Tagovailoa's presence can see Hill return to his video game-like numbers.

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

