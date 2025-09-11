All Cardinals

Underrated Cardinals Piece Again Misses Practice

The Arizona Cardinals might need to re-work their strategy this week.

Donnie Druin

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) against the Washington Commanders at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) against the Washington Commanders at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman was again absent from practice as preperations for Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers continue.

After being labeled as DNP on the team's first injury report, Reiman again wasn't spotted by reporters during the open portion of practice according to Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake, who also said Cody Simon (concussion) was also out for a second day.

Reiman is currently dealing with a foot injury, and his status for Sunday could be in jeapordy pending a massive turnaround on Friday.

Why Missing Tip Reiman Would Be Big Deal

Arizona Cardinals TE Tip Reima
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reiman isn't the starting tight end in Arizona's offense, as that belongs to Trey McBride - though the second-year player is often utilized as a blocker in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's run-heavy scheme.

Reiman played over 50% of snaps in last Sunday's win against the New Orleans Saints.

Arizona uses 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) more than most NFL teams in hopes of establishing the run early and often. Reiman's absence wouldn't completely derail Petzing and the Cardinals from their gameplan, though Reiman is a bigger piece than some think.

Elijah Higgins is more so a pass-catching tight end, though fourth-string man Travis Vokolek (who was a surprise active last week) could fill that role.

Reiman did catch one pass for ten yards in Week 1.

Cardinals Love Tip Reiman as Blocker

Arizona Cardinals TE Tip Reima
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Cam Jones (44) loses his helmet as he tackles Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (44) during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"We're all trying to get as many plays on tape like Tip," staring left tackle Paris Johnson said of Reiman after a great preseason block (h/t AZCardinals.com).

"That's the kind of stuff you watch on tape. We want to show execution, but you want to show playing hard and finish guys. We want to be able to beat Tip out on the knockdowns, and he's trying to beat the line. It's more competition."

Read More: Season-Ending Injury Forces Cardinals to Make Moves

Reiman himself said, "I try not to put too much weight into my own stuff. It's 11 guys on the field. It is less glamorous than being on the top of a lot of lists. But I'm OK with that. I love my role. I love my job.

"Being the best at it is my goal. Being the best that anyone has ever played it at, that's my goal. Being the best 'Y' tight end in the league is my goal."

The Cardinals will reveal their injury report later today and after Friday's practice will label Reiman as either out, doubtful or questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News