Underrated Cardinals Piece Again Misses Practice
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman was again absent from practice as preperations for Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers continue.
After being labeled as DNP on the team's first injury report, Reiman again wasn't spotted by reporters during the open portion of practice according to Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake, who also said Cody Simon (concussion) was also out for a second day.
Reiman is currently dealing with a foot injury, and his status for Sunday could be in jeapordy pending a massive turnaround on Friday.
Why Missing Tip Reiman Would Be Big Deal
Reiman isn't the starting tight end in Arizona's offense, as that belongs to Trey McBride - though the second-year player is often utilized as a blocker in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's run-heavy scheme.
Reiman played over 50% of snaps in last Sunday's win against the New Orleans Saints.
Arizona uses 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) more than most NFL teams in hopes of establishing the run early and often. Reiman's absence wouldn't completely derail Petzing and the Cardinals from their gameplan, though Reiman is a bigger piece than some think.
Elijah Higgins is more so a pass-catching tight end, though fourth-string man Travis Vokolek (who was a surprise active last week) could fill that role.
Reiman did catch one pass for ten yards in Week 1.
Cardinals Love Tip Reiman as Blocker
"We're all trying to get as many plays on tape like Tip," staring left tackle Paris Johnson said of Reiman after a great preseason block (h/t AZCardinals.com).
"That's the kind of stuff you watch on tape. We want to show execution, but you want to show playing hard and finish guys. We want to be able to beat Tip out on the knockdowns, and he's trying to beat the line. It's more competition."
Reiman himself said, "I try not to put too much weight into my own stuff. It's 11 guys on the field. It is less glamorous than being on the top of a lot of lists. But I'm OK with that. I love my role. I love my job.
"Being the best at it is my goal. Being the best that anyone has ever played it at, that's my goal. Being the best 'Y' tight end in the league is my goal."
The Cardinals will reveal their injury report later today and after Friday's practice will label Reiman as either out, doubtful or questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup.