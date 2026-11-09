4 Surprise Players Arizona Cardinals Could Target at NFL Trade Deadline

After losing to the Seahawks in Seattle, the Arizona Cardinals drop to a 3-6 record on the season.

The NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline is quickly approaching, and after making two prior trades, another loss perfectly positions the Cardinals to continue selling. While Arizona could very well do that, there's also the potential for the organization to surprise and add some talent to their roster.

Four players the Cardinals might just consider giving up assets for to bring into their building?

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trade rumors have been swirling around the third-year wideout in Jacksonville. Thomas had an amazing rookie year for the Jaguars; in 2024, he caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, over the past two years, Thomas has had trouble with drops and inconsistent play.

Some may think Arizona targeting an inconsistent wideout may not be wise. However, Thomas would bring a ton of speed to a Cardinals receiving corps that desperately needs it. So far this season, Arizona has struggled to hit big plays downfield. Thomas' speed could open up the Cardinals' offense.

If the Cardinals make this trade, the average age of Thomas, Michael Wilson, and Trey McBride would be just 25 years old. That could give the Cardinals a potentially great offensive trio for years to come.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) hauls in a reception for a touchdown score during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nolan Smith Jr., Edge/Linebacker, Philadelphia Ealges

The Cardinals could make a trade with another bird team to get much-needed pass-rush help. While Smith's regular season stats aren’t the best, his best play came in the 2024 postseason, when he helped the Eagles win a Lombardi Trophy.

During this four-game playoff stretch, Smith Jr. recorded four sacks and nine total tackles. While Smith Jr. hasn't been as dominant since then, he could be a great asset for the Cardinals' defensive line.

Smith is only 25. Defensive tackle Walter Nolen and Smith could be a great up-and-coming, game-wrecking duo on the defensive line. Philadelphia is currently 2-7, so the Cardinals could get Smith Jr. for not much compensation.

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) reacts against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Mayer TE, Las Vegas Raiders

This could be the move that impacts the Cardinals the most. The main reason is where head coach Mike LaFleur comes from. LaFleur spent the past two seasons as an offensive coordinator under Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. For his offense, McVay likes to run a lot of 12 and 13 personnel.

The first digit in these personnel groupings indicates the number of running backs on the field, while the second indicates the number of tight ends — meaning12 personnel is one running back and two tight ends, while 13 personnel is one running back and three tight ends.

That trend has continued with LaFleur's time in Arizona, as his Cardinals' usage of 27% in 13 personnel ranks second in the NFL through nine games.

As for the Cardinals' tight end room, they have McBride, a superstar at the position. Their second tight end is Elijah Higgins, who is adequate. However, if the Cardinals add Mayer, they could create one of the best tight end duos in the NFL with McBride and him.

12 and 13 personnel are also highly effective formations to run the ball out of, as tight ends make good blockers. Since Arizona drafted running back Jeremiyah Love, running that personnel very effectively could help Love's NFL career blossom.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch against the New York Jets in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Las Vegas Raiders are a competitive team that has lost to many very good teams. They could look to rebuild, and Mayer could be on the block. Of all the players on this list, Mayer has proven the most reliable, so Las Vegas could ask for a lot for him in a trade. However, if the Cardinals pull this off, this could be one of the better moves the front office has made in recent years.

Jalen Milroe, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Arizona could make an in-division trade to acquire a traits-based quarterback — a passer with many excellent physical traits such as great speed, a rocket arm, and good running ability. All of these describe the Milroe very well.

Milroe was drafted last year and has been on the bench in Seattle behind starter Sam Darnold and veteran Drew Lock. His only exposure has been in the preseason. He played well in the 2025 preseason but struggled in 2026.

Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at the Cardinals' quarterback room, both Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck are more pocket-passing quarterbacks than trait-based passers. Adding Milroe could be a great developmental piece. In terms of what Arizona would need to give up for Milroe in a trade, Lock has proven to be a high-quality backup for Darnold, so the Cardinals probably wouldn’t have to give up much. This could be a very low-risk, high-reward move for Arizona's front office.

Overall, if the Cardinals stay put, that wouldn't be the worst idea in the world. Saving draft picks to develop young players can work out very well. However, the Cardinals could trade for some players to build toward a brighter future.